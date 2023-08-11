For many students, college means freedom or a fresh start. Many young people start to discover what it means to be an adult and taking charge of their personal health is an important part of that.
From eating healthier meals to getting enough sleep, college is full of personal health learning opportunities. It’s also the perfect time to figure out how to stay healthy without parents to keep track of everything.
Here are a few ways to tackle taking care of your health in college, and you can find more information about different topics at acha.org/ACHA/Resources /College_Health_Topics.aspx.
Whether it’s food, classes or extracurriculars, make sure there isn’t too much on your plate. Having to juggle too many things at the same time can create unnecessary stress, so be sure to manage your time wisely. Use a planner or virtual calendar to keep track of your classes and try not to overload yourself. It may be a good idea to ask family and friends to hold you accountable when they have concerns and be open to their guidance. Balanced meals are also important, so include grains, protein, dairy, vegetables and fruit on your plate as often as you can. Whether you’re worried about the Freshman 15 or not, choosing extracurriculars that allow you to have fun and get some exercise is a good way to limit any possible weight gain.
Staying up late may seem fun, but missing classes and falling behind isn’t. Make sure you go to bed at a reasonable time so you’re not falling asleep in class or sleeping through it entirely. As you adjust to your new schedule, find out when you have time and what the best ways are for you to rest. Since everyone is different, it’s important to listen to your body when it’s telling you to slow down or sleep. At the very least, you should be taking time to rest after major projects, presentations, tests or sporting events.
Mental health is important.
Being honest with yourself and others about your mental health can be difficult, but a mental health check-in may be just what you need to get back on track. Take advantage of any counseling resources your college offers and keep any regular therapy appointments you may have. Taking time to talk with family and friends about anything you may be struggling with can alleviate some stress and help you focus more on your classes. However you choose to do it, make sure you keep your mental health in mind as often as possible.
Moving away from home and taking on new challenges at college can be fun and challenging, but it’s important to prioritize balance, rest, and mental health. Find more resources and information about college health at acha.org.
