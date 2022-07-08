Summer is officially here, and that means it’s vacation season. Whether you’re flying to another country for a weeklong getaway or spending a weekend at the beach with your family, it’s important to keep your health in mind while traveling.
From remembering to pack prescriptions and assembling a first-aid kit to putting on sunscreen and staying hydrated, here are seven ways you can prioritize healthy travel this summer.
1. Stay up to date on the latest pandemic guidelines.
COVID-19 should still be an important concern as you travel, and some locations still have restrictions in place. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends being vaccinated before you travel, and you can check the CDC’s website for more information on local and travel directives.
2. Fill and pack any prescription medications you may need.
Be sure to take a trip to the pharmacy before you leave, and make sure to pack your prescription medication in your carry-on bags to prevent being without them if your luggage gets lost. For more tips on traveling with medicine, visit https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/page/travel-abroad-with-medicine.
3. Pack appropriately for the weather.
In the sunny and hot weather, remember to pack clothes that cover as much skin as possible to protect against permanent sun damage. Wear lightweight pants and skirts and tops with long sleeves. Well-vented, wide-brimmed hats are also great for protecting the face, head, neck and ears from the sun.
4. Don’t skip the sunscreen.
Including sunscreen on your packing list is essential for summer travel. It may be useful to buy a moisturizer with SPF in it, but you should also pack regular sunscreen. If you’re applying sunscreen and insect repellent, it’s important to put your sunscreen on first and let it dry before using the bug spray.
5. Buy or assemble a first-aid kit.
Injuries can happen anywhere, so having a basic first-aid kit on hand during your travels can be useful. Make sure it has alcohol swabs, bandages and pain relievers to start, and you can add other things as well. Aloe vera gel and tweezers would be good additions, but you can visit https://blogs.cdc.gov/publichealth matters/2021/05/first-aid-kits/ for more ideas on what your first-aid kit should include.
6. Bring health insurance information with you.
Having your health insurance information with you wherever you go will help if you have any medical emergencies, and it’s not just a good idea when you’re on vacation. Keep your insurance cards in your wallet or somewhere else you’ll be able to access it easily in the event of an emergency. For those who wear glasses or contacts, it can be a good idea to have your prescription (or backups) with you, especially if losing them in the water in a possibility.
7. Make note of health care facilities around your destination.
Getting health care when you travel can be tricky if you don’t know where to go, so it’s important to keep track of health care facilities near the area you’ll be staying. Making a plan for any health care emergencies can prevent potential mix-ups or hassles if you end up needing a visit to the nearest hospital or urgent care clinic during your vacation. Read more of the CDC’s recommendations for getting health care during travel at https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/page/health-care-during-travel.
The CDC has more great resources for healthy travel at https://wwwnc .cdc.gov/travel/, and it covers a wide range of topics from healthy travel basics to more complicated international travel health issues. Be sure to stay up to date on any travel advisories that may apply to areas you’ll be visiting, and be informed about necessary procedures before you travel.
