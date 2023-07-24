In 1923, Garrett Morgan was driving along the busy streets of Cleveland, Ohio. By the age of 43, he had achieved the American dream which was characterized in the 1920s as the pursuit of material success, social status and personal freedom. Garrett was the owner and editor of the Cleveland Call newspaper, but he came from humble beginnings. Garrett was born in rural Kentucky in 1877. His parents were former slaves who survived on the crops they grew. By the time Garrett turned 14, he realized he wanted more than to eke out an existence on the farm.

In 1891, the 14-year-old left Kentucky and moved to Cincinnati, Ohio, to look for work. His sights were not set too high. Garrett initially worked as a handyman. He had a mechanical mind and could build and repair any machine, even ones he had never seen before. Within a few years, Garrett left Cincinnati and moved to Cleveland. His ability to quickly repair machines enabled him to secure a position as a sewing machine repairman. By 1907, Garrett had saved enough money and opened his own sewing machine repair shop. Garrett’s reputation grew quickly based on the quality of his work and the speed at which he completed repairs. His business thrived. Two years later, Garrett added a garment shop to his business. In 1920, Garrett started the newspaper, the Cleveland Call, from scratch. Like his sewing machine repair shop and garment shop, the Cleveland Call was a huge success.

A writer of history, Brad Dison earned his master’s degree in the subject from Louisiana Tech University. He has written four history books and has been published in newspapers and scholarly journals. Keep up with the column through the Facebook group “Remember This? by Brad Dison.” For more real stories about real people with a twist, listen to Brad Dison’s podcast “Remember This?” at http://www.BradDison.com. Dison’s book “Remember this?” is available for preorder on that site.

