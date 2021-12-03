Matthew 24:36 says,” But of that day and hour knoweth no man, no, not the angels of heaven, but my Father only.” Sometimes I wonder what we will be doing when Jesus returns. Will you be ready to go back with him, or will you be living a life of sin? Brothers and sisters, Jesus can come back at any time now. Remember, the angels in heaven nor no man knows when Jesus will come back. It is only the father who knows. Listen, if you want to go back with Jesus, it is best that you get right with him now. Don’t wait until you hear the trumpet sound and then began running around trying to get ready. When you hear the trumpet it will be too late to get right with Jesus. When that trumpet sounds the entire world will hear it.
Many will say: ”What does that sound mean?” After we hear the trumpet, Jesus will call all his follower’s home to be with him. 1 Thessalonians 4:16 says: “For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first:” 1 Corinthians 15:51-52 says: “Behold, I shew you a mystery; We shall not all sleep, but we shall all be changed, in a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trump: for the trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed.”
I just believe when God tells his son Jesus, it is time to go get my beloved children from the wicked and perverse world and bring them back with you: it will be a time of reckoning for all who have not given their lives to the Lord. I ask you, will you be ready to go back with him, because something is about to go down? Jesus is coming back whether we are ready or not. That’s why I always write about his coming.
I know some of you are thinking you are having so much fun living your lives separate from Jesus, so why change? One day you will find out a life lived separate from Jesus means nothing. You must understand Jesus is the reason we are alive today. My brothers and sisters, God truly loves us, and he wants all of us in heaven with him.
There will be many who will reject Jesus and find themselves lost throughout eternity, living in hell with satan and his demons, burning forever. If you choose to go there, there is also no exit for your soul, the real you. Also, remember your soul will never die. I don’t know why a person would choose hell over heaven to be their eternal home, when God sent his son Jesus to redeem us and provide a passageway for us to go to heaven.
I love God because he gives us many chances to repent and make Jesus our lord and savior. Jesus is the only way to heaven. I don’t know why a person would reject Jesus, the one who died for us.
Jesus, I thank you for what you did on calvary. Thank you for saving my sin sick soul from hell. I love you Jesus.
So it is, it is so.
