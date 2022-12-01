Hello everyone, God loves you. So, you do not have to run from him, you can run to him. There is a young man in the bible named Jonah who ran from God. God asked him to do something he did not want to do. So, he went in the opposite direction from where God had instructed him to go. Doesn’t that sound like many of us today?

There are several Jonahs still running in the opposite direction from God. God asked Jonah to go to a city and preach to people he did not like. He may not ask you to do that thing, but he may ask you to change the lifestyle you are currently living. I want to use myself as an example because I, too, was once a Jonah. I started drinking whiskey, gin and beer at a young age. I later began to smoke marijuana. I partied every opportunity I had and started hanging with a bad crowd of people.

