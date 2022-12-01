Hello everyone, God loves you. So, you do not have to run from him, you can run to him. There is a young man in the bible named Jonah who ran from God. God asked him to do something he did not want to do. So, he went in the opposite direction from where God had instructed him to go. Doesn’t that sound like many of us today?
There are several Jonahs still running in the opposite direction from God. God asked Jonah to go to a city and preach to people he did not like. He may not ask you to do that thing, but he may ask you to change the lifestyle you are currently living. I want to use myself as an example because I, too, was once a Jonah. I started drinking whiskey, gin and beer at a young age. I later began to smoke marijuana. I partied every opportunity I had and started hanging with a bad crowd of people.
Those things led me down the wrong path. I started to have not so pleasant interactions with the police. It seemed like one officer, who knew me very well, stopped me every chance he got. Even in that God kept speaking to me trying to get me to change direction. God told me to get off the road I was traveling on because it would lead me to a dead end. I did not listen, I kept going in the same direction; running from God until I could not run any longer.
For years I ran from God, from Conway, Arkansas, to Kansas City, Missouri, I kept running, nothing was changing except my address. Brothers and sisters, the road of destruction will never end until you change, it will take you as far as you want to go as long as you want to go. God is still there waiting on you to stop running from him, but you must want to stop running for him to help you. I do not know who this is for, but God knows who you are.
He sees and knows everything that is done, the good and the bad. Please understand, the very one you are running from, wants to save your life and give you eternal live with him in heaven. He is also the God who can heal you of whatever disease is plaguing your body, but you must trust and believe him. Please stop running from God and surrender your life to him.
