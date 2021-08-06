Good morning everyone, God is good, and Jesus is Lord. Did you know it is impossible to have two masters? Either you are on God’s side, or you are on the side of the devil. You can not live for God one day and live for the devil the next day. You can not live with one foot in heaven and the other foot in hell. You can not worship God and the devil. You can not be full of the spirit of God and the spirit of the devil at the same time. You can not live for God on Sunday and the rest of the week live for the devil. You can not say you love God while being a racist.
You cannot say you are working for God and work for the devil at the same time. You can not say you love God and hate your neighbors. You can not say you love God and when you are able to go to church to worship him, you refuse to go. You can not say you love the light of Jesus when you refuse to come out of the darkness of the devil. You say you want to live with Jesus in heaven yet refuse to live for him while here on earth. Some think living for the devil is much more fun than living for God; but one day the fun you are having living for the devil will cost you your soul in hell. Brothers and sisters all I am saying is it is time to make up your mind who you are going to serve, God or the devil. You must stop straddling the fence. Yes, you are going to serve one or the other, but you cannot serve both and think it is OK. I’m just putting it out there so you will know right from wrong. It is totally up to you, who you will choose to serve. I am not telling you to serve one or the other, but for me and my household we are serving the almighty God. He is the God who made heaven, earth and everything in it. He is the God that said let us make man in our own image. He is the God of gods, the only true and living God. He is the God who said you shall have no other gods before me. He is the God who said let there be light, and light came out of the darkness. The great Jehovah God is his name. I pray and hope you make him your God as well, serving him and only him, because He is God and there is none like him.
Brothers and sisters it is getting closer and closer for Jesus to come back. Do not get caught living in sin and serving the devil, because ready or not Jesus is coming back like he said he would. You do not have to take my word, believe Jesus; if he said he is coming back, you can take it to the bank. What Jesus has said, is all good and when you obey him you can say it’s all good. Ask Jesus to break the stronghold the devil has on you. He is the only one who can break it. Ask him for his help and mean it from your heart. Just talk to Jesus like you talk with a friend. After all what a friend we have in Jesus.
In closing, have faith in God. What a mighty God we serve, he is the God of righteousness. I do not know when we will stand before Jesus, but I do know we all will stand before him one day. Every knee will bow, and every tongue will confess that he is Lord, to the glory of God. Amen.
So it is, it is so.
