‘Stranger Things 4 Vol 2” is a continuation of season 4 of the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things.” With Vecna, the evil ruler of the Upside Down, growing stronger, our favorite Hawkins, Indiana residents must figure out a way to defeat him to save their town without Eleven being there to help.
Season 4 of Stranger Things has been a long one and one of the most talked about seasons not only for Stranger Things, but I’d say for Netflix original series as a whole. With episodes that rival the length of actual movies, this season has had a lot of content, for better or for worse. Season 4 kicked off back on Memorial Day weekend with the first seven episodes and ended the first day of July with the final two. The first seven episodes were intense and generated a lot of theories and discussions surrounding what could happen, how the gang could defeat Vecna, and who, possibly, could be killed off.
For this review, there may be some spoilers (especially for Vol. 1 of season 4), so I am issuing a spoiler warning from here on out, but I will try my best to keep the spoilers to a minimum or at least be vague with what I’m talking about.
So Vol. 2 of season 4 was definitely an emotional rollercoaster, especially during that last hour of the final episode. A ton of fan favorites’ lives were at risk and viewers were put at the edge of their seats praying that their favorites don’t die. Some breathed a sigh of relief while others fell to their knees mourning for the loss of their favorite characters… I was one of those people.
The finale for me was insanely emotional especially when the two main characters that died (or, at least, mostly died) were two of my favorite characters. I actually made a social media post the day before the finale was released on Netflix saying the two characters I didn’t want to see get killed off in the finale and it is just my luck that those two were the exact characters to meet their fates. Both deaths were heartbreaking and I do really think the writes did a great job with their arcs and their respective emotional sendoffs, but man was I still incredibly upset to see them go.
The finale was long, basically four hours of content for just two episodes, and while I do think this was a great finale, it didn’t need to be this long especially when not every single storyline felt like it was needed. One in particular is the Russian storyline with Joyce and Hopper. I watched the finale with my friend and both of us wished we could’ve just fast forward through those scene because we honestly couldn’t care less about what was going on. Don’t get me wrong, we both love Joyce and Hopper, but their storyline was boring and added nothing to the plot. Even during the big final battle, it started to look like they were going to do something to help, but really it went nowhere. I was bored and I wish this would’ve been cut.
This was also a very romantic finale, probably the most romantic episode of Stranger Things ever. So many romance storylines were going on. Max and Lucas’s conversation in silence while talking with the pieces of paper was really sweet and both Sadie Sink and Caleb McLaughlin really were able to show off their acting chops a lot during this scene without a single line of dialogue. Joyce and Hopper, while I still didn’t like their storyline, got a really romantic scene together that I wish would’ve lasted longer because this is a couple that the show has been building up from season one. For Mike and Eleven, they finally got a good conclusion, but Mike’s character in general is getting a bit annoying because it feels like he’s just being relegated to “Eleven’s boyfriend” and I know there’s so much more to his character than that.
The conclusion was unpredictable and really set the stakes for the reported final season. So many questions left unanswered that, while I am very upset at the show for killing off my two favorite characters, keeps me engaged and dying for season 5 to come out soon. There is reportedly supposed to be a time jump which on one hand I’m glad about because there supposed freshmen in high school are in their 20s in real life by now but also I’m not sure how the time jump is going to work with the way the season ends. I hope season 5 does more with Will’s character because the final 2 episodes really made Will grow on me a lot and become a character I want the show to focus more on going forward.
Overall, “Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2” was an intense and emotional finale, as was the entire season 4 as a whole. While things could’ve definitely been improved upon, it was great and sets up a wild ride for the final season. If you haven’t seen it yet, get on it.
