Hello everyone!
I once heard it said, “there are never enough hours in the day to complete every single task. However, there is always sufficient time to strategically complete what is necessary and important.” Today, I want to share three guiding principles that will help you always to have the time needed to complete the necessary and important items on your to-do-list.
First, you must learn to strategically DELAY somethings on your to-do-list. When I talk about delaying things, it is not to be confused with procrastination. Procrastination is intentionally putting off doing something you know needs to be done now. In contrast, to delay means the task is not my priority today, therefore, I will strategically re-schedule it for a more opportune time. The Bible says it like this in Ecclesiastes 3:1, “There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens.” Solomon reaffirms in this verse the importance of doing things at the proper time. Strategic time management begins with knowing when to delay tasks.
Second, you must DELEGATE some things on your to-do-list. Delegation at its core is the ability to hand over specific tasks to someone else. The person you are delegating the task to must be both willing and capable of getting the job done in the timeframe allotted. Ecclesiastes 4:9 talks about, “Two are better than one, because they have a good return for their labor.” Solomon encourages us in this verse to utilize the people God has placed in our life. In this case, dividing the workload can help us to focus our time and talents on more pressing matters.
Third, you must DELETE some things on your to-do-list. In order to free up time for the necessary and important items on your agenda, you must eliminate the unimportant and trivial. When we strategically remove the non-essential items from our daily agenda, it automatically frees up the bandwidth needed to focus on other items of significance. I like the way the Apostle Paul puts it in Hebrews 12:1b, “… let us THROW OFF everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles …” Throwing off or eliminating the things on our to-do-list that slow us down and/or prevent us from keeping the main thing, The main thing is critical for strategic time management.
There are never enough hours in the day to complete every single task. However, there is always sufficient time to complete what is necessary and important. Strategic time management is always knowing when tasks need to be delayed, delegated, and deleted from your to-do-list. I leave you with a prayer of Moses found in Psalm 90:12, “Teach us to number our days, that we may gain a heart of wisdom.”
Blessings!!
