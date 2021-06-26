I’m reluctant to write about the same subject twice in a row — especially when readers are sick and tired of it. But sometimes the big story is the big story, and sometimes that story changes.
Such is the case with the COVID-19 pandemic, which had been receding in Arkansas. This week, it spiked.
Arkansas’ count of new cases rose by 485 Tuesday, which was an alarming increase from the much lower numbers of recent weeks. It rose again by 389 on Wednesday. The rising numbers come against a backdrop of declining vaccination rates, pandemic fatigue, and the spread of the virus’s more contagious delta variant from India.
Those numbers can fluctuate significantly by the day, so a better way of looking at them is the seven-day average. On June 1, it was 133. By Wednesday, it had reached 273. It hasn’t been this high since mid-March. In a presentation to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Thursday, Dr. Nate Smith, the state’s former health secretary now working for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, noted there is a “streak of red” on the United States map showing high infection rates in Arkansas and Missouri.
Those higher caseloads are leading to more hospitalizations. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Wednesday that the number of COVID patients at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences had risen from nine two weeks ago to 22, with five of them in intensive care. Spokesperson Leslie Taylor told the newspaper that some patients have been pregnant and required an emergency delivery that sent the babies to the neonatal intensive care unit. Some patients have had miscarriages.
There has not been a corresponding increase in deaths – we’re still averaging two a day, according to the CDC. But deaths tend to lag because it takes a while to die and to be recorded as dying. And as Smith described in his presentation, death is not the only bad outcome. Many COVID patients suffer long-term effects.
Patients at UAMS are younger than they were earlier in the pandemic, which may have something to do with the fact that older Arkansans are much more likely to be immunized.
More than 41 percent of Arkansans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and a third of us are fully vaccinated. But those numbers vary significantly by age. Seventy-seven percent of Arkansans age 65 and over have had at least one shot, and 65 percent are fully vaccinated. But as reported by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, only 35.2 percent of Arkansans ages 18-64 have been fully vaccinated, and only 9.4 percent of children ages 12-17 have been.
The Associated Press reported Thursday that, after analyzing CDC data for about 45 states, as best it could tell, of the 853,000 Americans reported hospitalized by COVID in May, all but 1,200 had not been fully vaccinated. Of the 18,000 who died of COVID that month, all but 150 had not been fully vaccinated.
The AP noted that some states are not as aggressive in determining if a “breakthrough infection” in a vaccinated person had occurred, so those numbers probably should be higher.
But the evidence is pretty overwhelming that the vaccines are doing what they are supposed to do. On Tuesday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky noted that almost all COVID deaths at this point are preventable. Gov. Asa Hutchinson tweeted, “It is sad to see someone go to the hospital or die when it can be prevented.”
I wrote two days ago that we may be in this same place in the pandemic for a while, meaning “a lot better than it was, but not completely done.”
I still think that’s largely the case. Unless a more dangerous variant appears, there are just too many people who have been vaccinated or who have had the disease to return to the horrors of December and January. At the peaks, more than 3,000 new cases were being recorded daily in Arkansas, and 46 were dying.
But we may do worse than just rock along. This is summertime, when other seasonal diseases tend to fade away, but COVID cases have been rising in Arkansas.
Can’t wait to write about something else.
