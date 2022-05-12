Hello everyone.
The word success means different things to different people. When I think of the word success, I think of a person who is maximizing their God given potential in life. In my opinion, success in life is less about accolades, accomplishments, and material wealth and much more about being the best version of you possible. Today, I want to share with you three common characteristics I have noticed in highly successful people.
First, highly successful people are willing to take calculated risk. In my opinion, a calculated risk is not the same thing as a blind leap of faith. A calculated risk is strategic. It consists of doing the proper research, soliciting good advice, and praying about every decision you make. I like the way the Bible explains it in Proverbs 14:15: “The simple believe anything, but the prudent give thought to their steps.” Highly successful people are willing to step outside their comfort zones in order to reach their goals. However, they refuse to do it in a reckless manner.
Second, highly successful people refuse to give up. In the mind of a highly successful person failure is never fatal nor final. Meaning, they understand that with ever new endeavor comes a learning curve. Highly successful people realize that when treading unchartered waters, you often grow, develop, and elevate by learning from your mistakes. Proverbs 24:16 says it in this manner: “For though a righteous man fall seven times, he rises again.” For a highly successful person giving up is never a viable option.
Third, highly successful people reject mediocrity. Highly successful people are never satisfied with status quo or just doing enough to get by. Whether it is pertaining to their career, family, community, or church a highly successful person is willing to give all that they have to the task at hand. In fact, James 2:26 says it like this, “For as the body without the spirit is dead. So, faith without works is dead also.” In short, highly successful people have come to realize that you do not get out of life what you wish for, but rather what you work for. That is why they roll up their sleeves every day and put the necessary work in.
Yes, the word success means different things to different people. However, there are some common characteristics found in the lives of most highly successful people. They are willing to take calculated risks, refuse to give up, and always reject mediocrity. I leave you today with one of my favorite Bible verses concerning success. Joshua 1:8 states: “Keep this Book of the Law on your lips; meditate on it day and night, so that you may be careful to do everything written in it. Then you will be prosperous and successful.”
Blessings.
