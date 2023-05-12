The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists strokes as one of the leading causes of death among Americans. Strokes are both preventable and treatable, though, and it’s important to know what warning signs to look for and how to help someone who’s had a stroke.
Here is some information from the CDC about strokes, including what happens during a stroke, preventative action, how to act F.A.S.T. and more.
What is a stroke?
Strokes are the result of either a blockage to the brain’s blood flow or a burst blood vessel in the brain. Both of these cause damage to the brain and can cause the affected parts of the brain to die. Strokes can cause long-term brain damage, disability and death.
What happens during a stroke?
The brain needs oxygen to function, and a steady blood flow provides oxygen. When that flow is interrupted, brain cells start to die from a lack of oxygen, causing a stroke.
Prevention and Treatment
Stroke prevention requires more long-term changes to your lifestyle. Maintaining a healthy diet and weight, getting regular physical activity, limiting your alcohol intake and refraining from smoking are a few ways you can lower your risk of having a stroke.
Ask your doctor about medical conditions that can increase your chances of having a stroke. If you have diabetes or a heart condition, be sure to manage those conditions because they put you at a higher risk of having a stroke.
Knowing what to look for is also a big part of stroke prevention and treatment, and spotting the signs of a stroke quickly is crucial. The CDC recommends acting F.A.S.T. to identify a stroke.
The “F” in F.A.S.T. stands for “face.” A stroke will affect the facial muscles, so ask the person to smile. If one side of their face droops, it’s possible they’re having a stroke.
The “A” stands for “arms.” Strokes typically affect motor controls and muscles. If the person can’t raise their arms without one drifting downward, they’re most likely experiencing a stroke.
“S” is for “speech.” During a stroke, speech is usually impaired in some way. Asking someone to repeat a simple phrase and gauging their difficulty in doing so is an especially good indicator of a stroke.
The last letter in F.A.S.T. stands for “time.” It’s important that you immediately call 911 if the person is experiencing any of these signs. Getting to a hospital sooner will limit the damage the stroke does.
Choosing to take preventative action and make healthy decisions to lower your risk of having strokes can help encourage others around you to do the same. For more information about strokes and stroke prevention, visit cdc.gov/stroke.
