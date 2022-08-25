I think it is safe to say that since March of 2020 both Christians and non-Christians alike have experienced a heightened level of anxiety. Think about it for a moment, we have all dealt with two and a half years of COVID, supply chain issues, political turmoil, record inflation, and inner fighting among the Christian community. For these and many other reasons, most people are feeling more anxious than normal. So today, I want to share with you three tips to help you when you are struggling with anxiety.
The first tip is to talk to the right people. Whenever you find yourself struggling with a heightened sense of anxiety, you should be willing to be open and honest with the people God has strategically placed in your life. Sometimes it will be a member of your natural family or a close friend. At other times it might be a mentor, fellow church member, or licensed professional. However, we should all find someone to share our hearts with. The Bible says it like this in James 5:16, “Therefore confess your sins to each other and pray for each other so that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective.” One of the best things you can do when struggling with a heightened sense of anxiety is to talk to someone about it.
The second tip is to talk to God. I firmly believe that a heightened sense of anxiety is a good indicator that we need to pause and pray. I like the way the Apostle Paul explains it in Philippians 4:6-7, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by praying and petition, with thanksgiving, present our request to God. (7) And the Peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” Prayer is one of the most powerful weapons in a christian’s tool kit. So remember, if it is big enough to stress about, it is big enough to pray about.
The third tip is to talk to yourself. Having proper self-motivation skills helps us to keep going in the midst of disappointments, delays and difficulty. When King David was going through one of the most stressful seasons of his life, 1 Samuel 30:6 states, “…but David encouraged himself in the Lord his God.” Sometimes we all have to look at the person in the mirror and remind ourselves that we are children of the most high God and he always has our back. Sometimes we simply must remind ourselves that in all things we are more than conquerors through him that loves us.
Yes, I think it is safe to say that since March of 2020, we have all experienced a heightened sense of anxiety in our lives. Yet, when we take the time to talk to the right people, when we intentionally talk to God and to ourselves, we can overcome our struggles with anxiety. I leave you today with the sobering words found in Proverbs 12:25, “Anxiety weighs down the heart, but a kind word cheers it up.”
