Editor’s note: This column was written by a student in Joe McGarrity's intermediate microeconomics class at UCA. Joe McGarrity, a regular columnist, has vetted this column.
Bernie Sanders is well known for his proposal to completely wipe away student debt for 45 million borrowers. He plans to pay for the plan, which his campaign estimates will cost $2.2 trillion over a period of 10 years, through a tax on certain types of investments. His platform includes other education reform that affect the cost of this plan, so for the purpose of this writing, I will assume universal student loan forgiveness under Sanders’ plan would cost the value of the debt forgiven.
Many people stand to gain from this proposal, since student loan debt is a widespread burden in the United States. According to the Center for American Progress, American adults carry $1.5 trillion in federal student loan debt. Bernie Sanders’ campaign estimated there are 45 million borrowers, which means approximately one in every six American adults has student loan debt. With universal student loan forgiveness, all 45 million of those people will benefit from this policy. Whether they owe $100 or $100,000, there will be a meaningful weight taken off their shoulders immediately after this policy is implemented.
All policies and programs have consequences, good or bad, fair or unfair. Under Senator Sanders’ plan, even the highest earning graduates with student loan debt receive forgiveness of their debt. The United States government is the lender for about 92% of all student loans. Before any reform is made, the government will receive repayment on loans. Once a reform is made to forgive these debts, the government will forfeit repayment on the loans and take on the loan obligations. By forgiving all $1.5 trillion of debt, the government is forced to write off those loans as a loss and absorb it in the ever-increasing debt, or to create a new way to earn $1.5 trillion to make up for the forgiven loans. For the 8% of private loans that would be forgiven, the government would owe the private lenders approximately $120 billion. How this loan debt is handled is consequential, considering these debts are equivalent to 6.5% of the national debt. Though universal student loan forgiveness would obviously help many Americans, I believe a more targeted approach would its reduce cost.
Perhaps the most interesting consequence of the policy is how current and future students will respond to it. By forgiving current outstanding loans, a generation of Americans will receive $1.5 trillion in free money. If future students can recall a time when the government forgave all student loans, they may look for that to happen again. Students now and in the future will be inclined to get student loans -- even if they don’t need them. Thinking that they will not have to pay the loans back, future students will believe they can ‘afford’ to take out more student loans, even if the loans are not necessary for their education. For example, students could use these loans to improve their lifestyle by paying for the most expensive meal plan on campus, renting a more expensive apartment, or buying a new car. This is a problem because if the government never intends to forgive these future loans, students will have that weight of debt throughout their life.
Student loan debt is a real problem and burden in our country, and I believe addressing the debt in some way would be good for American families and individuals. Instead of forgiving all student loan debt, a great alternative is forgiving undergraduate student loan debt of Pell Grant recipients. Pell Grants are funds given from the federal government using a needs-based system—grants are given if students have a low income and their parents do not have much money that they can contribute to their child’s education. Unlike loans, Pell Grants do not have to be paid back by the students. Pell Grants are not able to fully fund a college education and many Pell Grant recipients also take out student loans. Interestingly, almost 90 percent of students who defaulted on a loan within 12 years of starting college had received a Pell Grant, according to the Center for American Progress. Forgiving the debts of those who have received Pell Grants would better target those that need the financial help compared to universal forgiveness. This would also lower the amount of loans being forgiven, which I will attempt to estimate. Approximately one third of students receive Pell Grants. Let’s assume that, proportionally, one third of the outstanding student loan debt belongs to Pell Grant recipients. Since there’s $1.5 trillion for the total outstanding debt, by this estimation, $0.5 trillion would be owed by Pell Grant recipients. Not counting program costs, which would be incurred regardless of what debt is forgiven, my program would save $1 trillion, simply by targeting forgiveness to those that received a Pell Grant. This program would help those that need help most, cost a trillion dollars less in terms of forgiven loans, and keep government revenue from the outstanding loans that people can repay on their own.
