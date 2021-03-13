As parents, we make important decisions every day. Sometimes the weight of these decisions feels especially heavy. “Am I doing the right thing?” “What is best for my kids?” “Am I even qualified to make this decision?” “Do I have enough information to make the best decision?” The questions can seem endless. But a couple of years ago, a mentor of mine said something that gave me freedom and confidence in my parenting. “All you can do is make the best decision you can in the moment you are in,” she said. “You love your children; so trust that whatever decision you make is the right one.”
On February 26th, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson downgraded the state’s COVID-19 restrictions to guidance, leaving decisions about gatherings and other protocols to local school districts’ discretion. The Governor also indicated he would repeal the state’s mask mandate at the end of March as long as the state’s case numbers continued to decline.
This announcement left our Conway School Board with a big decision to make. A CPSD School Board Resolution passed in August requires all Conway schools students and staff to wear a proper facial covering any time they cannot maintain six feet of distance. It also prohibits outside visitors from entering school buildings, which restricts events like student performances, assemblies, etc. This week the board had to decide whether to continue with this resolution for the rest of the school year- or not. Their decision affects everything from the CHS Prom to the routine practices of teachers and students at school each day.
This decision was not made lightly by the members of our Conway School Board. It was made after considering input from all stakeholders- students, parents, administrators, teachers and staff, and community members. It was made after much discussion between the board members about the pros and cons of the issue, and there were definitely both. The board weighed both sides carefully and listened to the information presented to them. Like all decisions they make, they considered the district’s core values, beginning with “Students First.” When they voted, they made the decision to extend the COVID resolution through the end of this school year. All CPSD students and staff will finish this last nine weeks in the same way they have conducted the rest of this school year, with masks and distancing and extra safety protocols in place.
It’s important to note that the vote was not unanimous- it was 6-1- and in a subsequent discussion and vote regarding an exception to hold Prom for Conway High School students this year, the vote was split 4-3. I think this clearly shows that the issue is indeed complex and opinions vary greatly. That vote, in my opinion, mirrors our community’s stance on these issues- nearly evenly split.
Also important to note is this: Our principals say continuing the resolution through the end of this school year is the best decision for their staff and their students. None of them indicated this would be problematic for the last 9 weeks of school. In fact, teachers and staff all agree that the students themselves have been surprisingly agreeable to mask wearing, distancing, and the other COVID adjustments. To “stay the course” for the rest of the year will not be a noticeable problem for the students.
Obviously, not everyone is happy about the board’s decision. For as many people as fear that no masks would mean serious harm to their children, there are just as many who fear the continuing of restrictions is even more harmful. But a decision had to be made and that decision ultimately rested with the members of our school board. These seven people are chosen by all of us as our representatives on the board. They took all the information they had and made the best decision they could at this moment, one they believe is in the best interest of all Conway Public Schools students. This is what we have elected them to do. Now, we must trust that they, like parents who love their children, have made the right decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.