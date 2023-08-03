I truly believe God wants all of his children to be successful in life. I also believe that success can best be defined as “Reaching Your God given Potential.” Therefore, regardless of a person’s social class or financial portfolio, we are successful when you and I choose to maximize our God given talents, abilities, and opportunities. Here are three biblical ways to help us be successful.
First, we should always live by biblical principles. Always remember, you cannot pray for God to give you His promises while you are deliberately breaking His principles. In fact, Joshua 1:8 states, “Keep this Book of the Law on your lips; meditate on it day and night, so that you may be careful to do everything written in it. Then you will be prosperous and successful.” In other words, our journey towards success begins the moment we decide to live our lives according to biblical principles.
Second, we should work on developing a strong character. Proverbs 22:1 state, “A good name is more desirable than great riches; to be esteemed is better than silver or gold.” Your character speaks to how your daily behavior is. More specifically, it speaks to your level of honesty, reliability, and tenaciousness. Are you trustworthy? How is your follow through? Can people count on you, even when it’s inconvenient? If you want to be successful in life, you must work hard to establish a good name.
Third, we should be willing to pay it forward. To pay it forward simply means, “when you’ve been blessed, bless others.” I love how Genesis 12:2 says it, “And I will make of you a great nation, and I will bless you and make your name great, so that you will be a blessing.” There are numerous ways to pay it forward. But here are three that quickly come to mind. Mentor someone who needs a sense of direction. Volunteer your time and talents to worthwhile organizations and projects. Finally, bring a positive, winning attitude into every environment you encounter.
Yes, success is within our reach. When we live by biblical principles, develop a strong character, and be willing to pay it forward; God will bless us with success. I leave you with the wise words found in Proverbs 16:3, “Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and He will establish your plans.”
