Summer time is the hottest time of the year for movies (and not just because of the weather). From big blockbusters to thrilling horror films to smaller indies, the summer movie season has so much to offer. With the rise of streaming and the world opening back up after the COVID-19 pandemic, this the summer 2022 movie season has nonstop entertainment almost every single weekend. The summer movie season is generally considered to start up the first weekend of May and conclude the final week of August, right when schools are about to start up again. From multiple Marvel projects to sequels of iconic movies to the return of renowned directors to even some exciting original projects, here is what you can look forward to this summer both on the big screen and in the comfort of your own home:
May
May 6: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
What better way to start off the summer movie season than to explore the multiverse in the MCU’s (the Marvel Cinematic Universe) first ever horror film? The summer kicks off on what is hopefully going to be a high note with what will probably be one of the biggest movies this season (if not the biggest). With Sam Rami’s return to superhero films after his iconic run with the Tobey Maguire movies almost two decades ago, this promises to Doctor Strange’s biggest test yet. Plus with The Scarlet Witch herself in the role as the villain, any Marvel fan should be very excited about what’s to come.
May 13: Firestarter & Senior Year
The legendary horror studio Blumhouse has a piping hot horror flick to wet your appetite. Based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, “Firestarter” is the novel’s second adaptation to the big screen after Drew Barrymore’s film back in 1984. With High School Musical’s Zac Efron in the role of Andy McGee, hopefully this adaptation will fair better than the previous.
Not in the horror mood? That’s alright because Netflix has a fresh new comedy starring Pitch Perfect’s Rebel Wilson to hold you over that weekend. The film follows a 37-year-old woman (Wilson) who wakes up from a 20 year coma and returns to the high school where she was once a popular cheerleader to finish her senior year and become prom queen. It could be another terrible comedy from the streaming service, or it could be a welcome surprise.
May 20: Downton Abbey 2, Men & Chip ‘n Dale
If you’re a fan of the beloved British TV series Downtown Abbey and loved what they did with the first film adaptation back in 2019, then come to the theaters the weekend of May 20 to join the residents of Downton Abbey as they go on a new adventure to a Spanish villa in “Downton Abbey: A New Era.” Early reactions from some critics are already out online that have described the film as “another light but welcome reunion with the Crawley family & their servants” with “more emotional depth and intrigue” than the first feature film.
A24 also has an offering that weekend for horror fans. From the director of “Ex Machina” and “Annihilation” comes “Men.” The film stars the amazing Jessie Buckley and based on the trailers that have been released, there’s a lot of eerie mystery surrounding this project. Disney+ is also looking to cash in on your nostalgia this weekend with “Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers” staring the hilarious John Mulaney and Andy Samberg.
May 27: The Bob’s Burgers Movie & Top Gun: Maverick
Not a fan of Downton Abbey? Well maybe you’re a fan of the hit adult animated series Bob’s Burgers as the following weekend has a film adaptation just for you. “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” sees the Belcher family dealing with an enormous sinkhole that has formed right in front of the Bob’s Burgers restaurant. Will this film adaptation of the hit Fox animated show please fans? Only one way to find out.
The weekend also is cashing in on some huge nostalgia as a sequel over 30 years in the making returns to the big screen. Tom Cruise is back as Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in “Top Gun: Maverick,” a sequel to the classic 1986 action flick. First reactions are already out about the film and critics have described it as a “perfect blockbuster” and that it will blow fans of the original away. It’s also been revealed that the film will feature an original song from Lady Gaga.
June
June 10: Jurassic World, Hustle, Crimes of the Future & Ms Marvel series
Unfortunately, not much is slated for the first weekend in June, but that’s okay because the second weekend is filled to the brim with content to really get the summer months started. Hollywood continues their nostalgia kick on June 10 with the final film in the Jurassic World trilogy and the sixth film in the Jurassic Park franchise. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return to their roles in the trilogy and are joined by Laura Dern and and Sam Neill from the original film. Universal hopes that this will be another box office juggernaut.
If you’re not a fan of the Jurassic World trilogy, then maybe a new indie-body horror film will peak your interest. The king of body-horror himself David Cronenberg (director of “The Fly”) returns with his first feature film in nearly a decade with “Crimes of the Future.” With a cast that includes the likes of Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, and Kristen Stewart, the trailer promises something mysterious and creepy.
Maybe instead you’re interested in staying at home this weekend and you’re in luck because there are two options to stream the weekend of June 10. First, the first episode of the hotly anticipated Disney+ Marvel series “Ms. Marvel” premieres on streaming service ahead of the busy weekend on June 8. If you’re interested in seeing the “Captain Marvel” sequel coming out next summer, then you’ll have to check this out. Netflix also has some great entertainment to keep you bust with a new Adam Sandler sports drama. Sandler plays a washed-up basketball scout who discovers a gifted street basketball player while in Spain and sees the prospect as his opportunity to get back into the NBA.
June 17: Lightyear, Cha Cha Real Smooth, & Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
After three movies in a row getting places in Disney+, Pixar returns to theaters for the first time since the pandemic began with a new Toy Story adjacent film. Said to be the movie that Andy watched as a kid to get him to fall in love with the space pilot Buzz Lightyear, Chris Evans takes over as the voice as Buzz goes on a mission through time and space. Could this film live up to the previously, highly regarded Toy Story films or will it be one of Pixar’s few flops?
Not interested in going out to the theater for the weekend of June 17? Well you’re in luck because two different streaming services have some incredible content for you to choose from. Luckily, I have personally already seen both of these films at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and I cannot recommend both of them to you enough. First, Apple TV+ has a new coming-of-age film called “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” which follows a 22-year-old trying to figure out what he’s going to do with his life post-college. This is currently my second favorite movies of the year so far so I definitely recommend checking it out. Hulu also has a great option with the Emma Thompson-led sex comedy “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande,” where Thompson plays a older woman trying to explore her sexuality after her husband’s passing. It’s my favorite Emma Thompson performance today and is very funny and charming.
June 24: The Black Phone & Elvis
The following weekend, June 24, has two hotly anticipated options. The first, “The Black Phone,” sees director Scott Derrickson’s first horror film since 2014 after directing the first “Doctor Strange” movie. Derrickson was originally supposed to return to direct the sequel to “Doctor Strange,” but left the project and did this instead and it seems to be a good decision as this movie currently has a 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes as of writing this with critics saying it’s a “feature-length nightmare” and that it’s “stirring and thoroughly captivating.” This weekend also has the Elvis Presley biopic, “Elvis,” with Tom Hanks in the role as Elvis’s manager Colonel Tom Parker. Could this wow over Elvis Presley fans or end up being yet another forgettable biopic of a famous singer?
June 29: Shotgun Wedding
This seems to be Jennifer Lopez’s year as her romcom from back in February, “Marry Me,” was a return form for her. In the final weekend of June, Lopez is back again with an interesting action film titled “Shotgun Wedding.” Herself and Josh Duhamel play an engaged couple at their destination wedding when the wedding starts being held hostage. This could be a very fun film to enjoy this summer.
July
July 1: Minions: The Rise of Gru
Your favorite (or maybe your kids’ favorite) banana loving, gibberish talking little yellow evil-doers are back this summer for the Forth of July weekend with “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” Steve Carell returns to voice a younger version of the mastermind villain Gru as he recruits the Minions to become evil enough to join a supervillain supergroup known as the “Vicious 6.” This could be the perfect movie to take your kids to on a hot, summer day.
July 8: Thor: Love and Thunder
The Doctor Strange sequel and Ms. Marvel series is not the only content Marvel has to offer you this summer movie season as the Norse God of Thunder himself returns to the begin screen. This time, Thor is joined by his pals from the Guardians of the Galaxy as he’s ready to retire and find his inner peace. That is until a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (played by Christian Bale) shows up to disrupt all of that. Oh and Natalie Portman is also Thor? This could be a very entertaining addition to the Marvel Universe.
July 15: Bed Rest, Paws of Fury & Where the Crawdads Sing
The weekend of July 15 doesn’t have many major releases, but there are a handful of smaller films being offered if you want to check them out. If you’re a fan of the recent “In The Heights” film adaptation from last year or the most recent “Scream” movie from earlier this year, then might I suggest checking out the new psychology horror film “Bed Rest.” “In The Heights” and “Scream (2022)” star Melissa Barrera stars as a pregnant woman on bed rest who begins to wonder if her house is haunted or it’s all in her head. For the younger audience, there’s a new animated film called “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” that has an insanely stacked cast that includes the likes of Michael Cera, Samuel L. Jackson, Mel Brooks, Djimon Hounsou, George Takei, Ricky Gervais, Michelle Yeoh, and comedian Gabriel Iglesias. This weekend also offers the film adaptation of the 2018 New York Times Best Selling Novel “Where the Crawdads Sing” which could be interesting.
July 22: Nope & The Gray Man
Jordan Peele returns this summer with his third horror feature: “Nope.” Reuniting with “Get Out” actor Daniel Kaluuya and joining Nickelodeon actress Kiki Palmer, there is very little known about Peele’s third feature, but his first two movies were so incredible (at least in my opinion) that I’m going to be checking this out anyway. Netflix also has a hotly anticipated action flick this weekend with “The Gray Man.” From the directors of “Avengers: Endgame” and “Captain America: The Winter Solider,” Ryan Gosling stars as the CIA’s top asset who uncovers agency secrets as he triggers a global hunt by assassins set loose by his ex-colleague. Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, and Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page also star.
July 29: Bullet Train & DC League of Super-Pets
One of my personal most anticipated movies of the summer kicks off in the last weekend of July with “Bullet Train.” From the director of “Deadpool 2,” “Atomic Blonde,” and “Hobbs & Shaw” comes what could be the most stylistic action film of the decade so far. Brad Pitt plays an assassin on a bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka who finds himself surrounded by four other assassins that’s also looking for the same thing he’s there for. From the trailer alone, this looks to be extremely fun.
This weekend also has an animated DC movie coming to theaters as well. Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, SNL’s Vanessa Bayer, and Natasha Lyonne make up just some of the voice cast of these crime fighting animals who must work together to save Superman and the rest of the Justice League who have been captured by super villains. John Krasinski and Keanu Reeves are also part of the cast voicing Batman and Superman respectively.
August
Aug. 5: Bodies, Bodies, Bodies & Luck
August is infamous for being a month in the summer movie season without much content for moviegoing audience to have since schools are beginning to start up again, however there are a few noteworthy films currently slated to release during this month including a new A24 whodunit/slasher film “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies.” Currently at a 95 percent Rotten Tomatoes score after its premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival back in March, critics have said that this film reinvents the slasher genre and that it’s a slasher comedy for Gen-Z audiences. AppleTV+ also has a new animated film to stream called “Luck,” which not much is none at this time.
Aug. 26: The Samaritan & 892
Sylvester Stallone has a new movie to close out the summer movie season called “The Samaritan” that could be an interesting new take on the superhero genre. The film follows a young boy who learns that a superhero who was thought to have gone missing after an epic battle twenty years ago may in fact still be around. This weekend also feature a new thriller film that I’ve already seen called “892.” This is another film that I caught at Sundance and definitely recommend. It tells the true story of Marine war vet Brian Brown-Easley as he holds a bank at gun point to prove a point to the VA. It’s very tense and Star War’s John Boyega delivers and incredible performance.
