As your representative in Arkansas’s Second District, it is my duty to ensure that the residents of central Arkansas have access to the services they need. One such service that my office provides is assistance with passport renewal and updates. In today’s interconnected world, where travel has become an integral part of our lives, it is crucial to have a valid and up-to-date passport. My office is committed to helping individuals navigate the passport renewal process efficiently and effectively.
As the summer travel season is in full swing, my team in Little Rock has continued to receive many passport requests. My team and I have successfully assisted with many passport needs, including processing requests to expedite expired passports, family passports, or helping someone obtain a passport for the first time.
This year, my office has assisted with over 850 passports to constituents in need, despite the severe backlog within the State Department. Through many unique requests and situations, each passport journey has been a success. Recently, a constituent lost his passport on the morning of an important business trip. He reached out to my office with only hours to receive a passport and board his flight.
After immediate action by my staff, he secured a same-day appointment at the passport office and left as scheduled that night.
Further, a family in Little Rock had their bag stolen on the morning of their travel day for a very close family member’s wedding. One of my staff immediately drove to the hotel where the family was staying to get all paperwork filled out. The family called my office back later that afternoon, while at the airport, to express their gratitude.
It is important to note that the State Department does not start processing time until the day they receive our application. With passport renewals taking more than 7-9 weeks for expedited processing and over 10-13 weeks for routine processing, it is important to check your passport expiration date and renew now if you are planning on traveling internationally this year or early next to ensure you get your passport back in time.
We have already helped numerous individuals in Arkansas with their passport needs, and we will continue to do so. Passport renewal and updates are just one of the many services we can assist with. If vou have any questions or need assistance with your passport, please do not hesitate to reach out to my Little Rock office at 501-324-5941.
l am proud to represent the Second Congressional District and will continue to work tirelessly on your behalf, whether that is bringing conservative values back to Washington or assisting with passports, tax returns, or other issues you need assistance with back at home in central Arkansas.
