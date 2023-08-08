As your representative in Arkansas’s Second District, it is my duty to ensure that the residents of central Arkansas have access to the services they need. One such service that my office provides is assistance with passport renewal and updates. In today’s interconnected world, where travel has become an integral part of our lives, it is crucial to have a valid and up-to-date passport. My office is committed to helping individuals navigate the passport renewal process efficiently and effectively.

As the summer travel season is in full swing, my team in Little Rock has continued to receive many passport requests. My team and I have successfully assisted with many passport needs, including processing requests to expedite expired passports, family passports, or helping someone obtain a passport for the first time.

