Going on vacation means taking a break from work, life, maybe even family – but it shouldn’t mean a break from taking care of your skin. Whether you have a six-step routine you do every night or you just wash your face with cold water every morning, maintaining your skincare routine during the summer is important.
Taking care of your skin should never feel like a hassle – especially not when you’re on vacation. Here are three summer travel skincare tips to keep your skin healthy while keeping you in vacation mode.
1. “Stay hydrated, stay healthy” applies to skin, too.
Keeping skin hydrated is an important part of skincare, so using a moisturizer with SPF in it can be especially helpful on vacation. Oil-absorbing moisturizers may be good for people with combination or oily skin, and people with dry skin may have to reapply their moisturizer more frequently. Don’t forget to pack sunscreen and remember to reapply your moisturizer so the SPF continues to work. Also, remember to allow your sunscreen to dry before applying any insect repellent or other sprays you may be using.
2. Exfoliating is usually a good idea.
Sweat, dead skin and germs are only a few of the things that can build up on your skin over time. Using a gentle exfoliating scrub or facewash while you’re on vacation can keep your skin from feeling weighted down, and you only need to exfoliate a couple of times a week.
3. Pack light – fabrics, that is.
For people with dry skin, wearing lightweight and soft fabrics like linen and 100 percent cotton is an important part of taking care of their skin. But wearing breathable fabric can be good for everyone’s skin, and wearing looser clothes can also help. Not only are they gentle on your skin, but they can also help regulate your body temperature.
When you’re traveling, it can be tempting to leave all of your routines behind. Keeping your skin healthy while you’re on vacation can be as simple as using a moisturizer with SPF and washing your face every day, or it could mean packing clothes made of breathable fabric to wear. Either way, you don’t have to leave healthy skin behind when you hit the road.
The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) has great resources for everyday skincare and skincare basics on their website, as well as tips for taking care of your skin during the summer. You can find all of that and more at https://www.aad.org/public/everyday-care.
