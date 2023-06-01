As I look out the window this morning, it’s sunny and temperatures are starting to rise. Schools have let out for the summer and it’s made me think about what a joy summertime is in our lives.
Recall when you were younger and school-age. I’m guessing all of you can recall special memories from the days of summer in your life. Personally, I recall spending hours playing tennis, swimming and eating Oreo cookies with milk late at night. This was a daily routine during summer when I was younger.
When we marry, we start taking summer vacations and have so much fun planning, going and then, if you’re like me, coming home. It doesn’t matter where we roam, nothing is quite as grand as traveling home.
Our favorite trips were to Orange Beach, Ala., and Disney World. Yes, the lines are longer and crowds bigger in the summer at Disney, but you’re still standing in the most “magical” place on earth.
You know God wants us to take breaks in our lives. In fact, if you look at the ten commandments, the longest one is the one on the Sabbath. Why? Because it’s meant to be a day of rest.
So, this summer, enjoy all the wonderful events you have planned, but be sure to include some down time for yourself. Rest and relaxation will renew and strengthen you.
