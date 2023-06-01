As I look out the window this morning, it’s sunny and temperatures are starting to rise. Schools have let out for the summer and it’s made me think about what a joy summertime is in our lives.

Recall when you were younger and school-age. I’m guessing all of you can recall special memories from the days of summer in your life. Personally, I recall spending hours playing tennis, swimming and eating Oreo cookies with milk late at night. This was a daily routine during summer when I was younger.

