“Cha Cha Real Smooth” is a dramedy written and directed by Cooper Raiff (writer and director of “S#!%house”) that recently premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. The film stars Raiff as Andrew, a fresh out of college 22-year-old who befriends a local mom, Domino (played by Dakota Johnson, “Fifty Shades of Grey”), and her autistic daughter, Lola (newcomer Vanessa Burghardt). Through this friendship, he finally discovers a future he wants, even if it might not be his own.
I saw a lot of people online prior to Sundance this year very much looking forward to Cooper Raiff’s follow up to his feature debut from back in 2020. I think of all the films at Sundance, “Cha Cha Real Smooth” was probably one of the most anticipation across the board. For me, however, I had zero anticipation going into it because I have personally never seen Raiff’s work prior to the film festival so I didn’t know what to expect. Is this just another average, young comedy director that people online overhype?
Luckily, not at all because quickly into my screening of the film, “Cha Cha Real Smooth” instantly became my favorite of the entire 2022 Sundance Film Festival. This movie is really something special and I couldn’t believe how much, and how fast, I fell in love with it. It’s extremely infectious just how charming this entire final product is. I laughed, I cried, and I grinned ear-to-ear the entire runtime and by the time it was over, it became my new comfort film.
As someone who just graduated from college a little over a year ago now and someone who is 22-years-old just like the main character in this movie, this was one of the most relatable films I have ever had the privilege of viewing. Raiff, who was about 23 when filming this movie himself, perfectly captures the experience older Gen-Z like myself go through during this time period. There are very few characters I’ve seen in film that I’ve related to on this level. There were a couple of films that came out in 2021, like the Netflix musical “tick… tick… BOOM!” or the Norwegian romantic comedy “The Worst Person in the World,” that really capture the specific time period of people transitioning from the age of 29 to their 30s and this movie captures a similar place in someone’s life just like that but for people just out of college trying to find their path and place in their future.
Seeing the character of Andrew was like seeing myself represented in a movie. It was the type of viewing experience where it felt like Cooper Raiff wrote this movie specifically for me in mind. Andrew, straight out of college, starts out with a job he hates because he struggles to find the job he wants which is exactly something that I and a lot of people my age have just recently experienced. Later on, Andrew gets the job as basically the hype man for a bunch his younger brother’s classmates’ Bar Mitzvah parties where he begins to think he’s finally found his true calling, but is still discovering what it is exactly he wants to do.
This movie also has quite a bit for people who aren’t in that same age range. Along with being a coming-of-age film for people in their younger 20s like myself, it’s also one for people in their 30s and for preteens as well. While their storylines are not the main focus and are much smaller than Andrew’s, we still get to see characters like Domino or Andrew’s 12-year-old brother David (played by Evan Assante) go through and figure out life as well. It’s a great balance to see so many different coming-of-age type of stories all within one film which really helps the film become extremely relatable to many different age ranges of people.
Cooper Raiff, who wrote, directed, produced, edited and stared in his sophomore debut, is amazing in this, once again casting himself as the lead character. Initially, he didn’t want to cast himself again, but co-star and co-producer Dakota Johnson insisted on it knowing Raiff was perfect for the role. This, for me, was clearly the right call because Raiff really captures this character super well in what I’m sure draws from a lot of his real life and past and current experiences. He brings such an infectious energy to the character, making him both flawed but extremely likable.
Dakota Johnson delivers a top-tier performance and proves anyone who had any doubt that she was a fantastic actress wrong. She brings so much warmth to this movie in her portrayal as Domino and has incredible chemistry with Raiff. Her performance is very nuanced and emotional, making it extremely easy to fall in love with her character. I also loved her relationship with her character’s daughter, Lola. Raiff casting Vanessa Burghardt, who has autism in real life just like her character, brings some much needed authentic representation to autistic individuals that Hollywood ever portrays in the right way. Burghardt is amazing in her first ever professional role and I can’t wait to see her do more stuff.
“Cha Cha Real Smooth” is a must see. It’s a beautiful coming-of-age dramedy and is exactly the movie I needed right now at the age of 22 coming just out of college. With an extremely memorable soundtrack to add on top of it all, it’s a movie I won’t soon forget and will definitely be thinking about for a long time that will for sure be the crowd pleasure of the year. “Cha Cha Real Smooth” releases on AppleTV+ on June 17.
