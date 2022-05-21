‘Emergency” is a college comedy thriller directed by Carey Williams and written by K.D. Dávila based on their short film from 2018 of the same name. The film, which recently premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, follows straight-A college senior Kunle (Donald Watkins, “Black Box”) and his laid-back best friend, Sean (RJ Cyler, “The Harder They Fall”), who are about to have the most epic night of their lives trying to go to seven different college parties in the span of one night. But when an unknown, drunk white girl mysteriously shows up unconscious on the floor of their living room, their conflicting views on their own reality sends their night in a dangerous direction.
Carey Williams had his feature length directorial debut, “R#J,” which is a modern day reimagining of the classic Shakespeare story of “Romeo and Juliet” told through cell phones and the internet, premiere at last year’s Sundance Film Festival. That film was not all that well-received, currently at a 52 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, but I was one of the few that actually really enjoyed it so I was very excited to see what Williams did after that. While “R#J” still does not currently have an official release date nor a distributor, frustratingly so, “Emergency” was acquired by Amazon Studios so I’m excited for general audiences to finally get to experience Williams’ work, someone who I now consider one of the most exciting up-and-coming filmmakers working right now.
What starts off as a pretty standard college comedy about two friends about to have the night of their lives before they graduate quickly turns into an equal parts dramatic and comedic thriller about two friends who are trying to keep their lives before they graduate. After finding the unknown girl passed out on their living room, Kunle wants to call 911 to take her to the hospital. However, Sean is afraid how it will look when the police come into their house seeing two Black men standing over an unconscious, and seemingly defenseless white woman. These conflicting viewpoints really demonstrate the fears a lot of Black Americans have in their every day life and I can definitely see a lot of Black people relating to this.
After this initial set up, the film spirals into a very thrilling ride filled with a bunch of shenanigans and roadblocks as the two, plus their Latino roommate (played by Sebastian Chaco), attempt to drive the girl to the hospital themselves. This is honestly one of the most thrilling and stressful films I’ve seen in quite a bit. There are some moment that literally had me screaming at my television screen in frustration and pure stress, a reaction very few movies are able to get out of me.
This film is a completely different type of movie to “R#J” which really illustrates Williams’ range as a director. He is really great at constantly building the tension in any given scene and he’s set everything up so well in a way where even in the moments of “down time,” we still can’t fully relax due to the constant fear in the back of our heads, and most importantly the characters’ heads, that they’re going to get caught at any moment and everything will be completely misconstrued.
The jokes here are very funny and the film is able to pull some laughs out of me even in moments where I’m pulling hairs out of my head in stress. Obviously, as I always say, comedy is subjective, but I honestly have a hard time remembering any joke that didn’t land here. There might’ve been a few or a couple, but this film does a really great job balancing the comedic, dramatic and thrilling moments of this story.
Every actor in this film is great as well and only helps to add to the laughter and stress that comes with it. I’ve always viewed RJ Cyler as an amazing actor and he proves that to me once again. He’s the best actor in the film and his performance is so complex. Not to be over-shined by Cyler, Donald Watkins is also great in the lead role and sells everything about his character so well. Sebastian Chaco is also very good and very funny even if I wanted to punch his character sometimes. Sabrina Carpenter (Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World and “The Hate U Give”) also shines as the sister of the unconscious girl who desperately wants to find her.
“Emergency” showcases some real talent, from the actors to everything behind the camera, and cements Carey Williams as a unique voice and someone to watch out for in Hollywood. “Emergency” comes to select theater May 20 and on Amazon Prime May 27.
