Conway, AR (72032)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.