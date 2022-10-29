‘Deadstream” is a screenlife horror/comedy written and directed by Joseph and Vanessa Winter. The film stars Joseph Winter as a washed up internet personality who, after a public controversy left him disgraced and demonetized, tries to win back his followers by live streaming himself spending one night alone in an abandoned haunted house. When he accidentally pisses off a vengeful spirit, his big comeback event becomes a real-time fight for his life (and social relevance) as he faces off with the sinister spirit of the house and her own powerful following.
The screenlife subgenre, defined by films that entirely take place over a computer, the modern day found footage genre, has really taken off over the years and the pandemic forcing filmmakers to have to think creatively about how they tell their stories during strict restrictions has only amplified that. Films like “Unfriended” and “Searching” really helped kick start this way of framing a film and in 2021, I saw quite a bit of films that followed this including “Language Lessons,” “R#J” and “Dashcam.”
“Dashcam,” which I saw at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, is the best comparison to this movie since both are horror/comedy screenlife films that feature an obnoxious and problematic internet influencer live streaming what could end up being their death. I did not particularly enjoy “Dashcam” myself and felt that the lead character was too obnoxious for the film’s own good. I did however really dug “Deadstream” and this movie gets a lot right that “Dashcam” didn’t for me.
The first act of “Dashcam” is good and gives us an interesting set up. We first see the main character’s background as he sets up what he’s about to do: go into the most haunted house in the world (that was a drivable distance and wouldn’t get him in trouble to film there as he adds) and spend one night without leaving or his fans won’t donate to him. Once at the house, the film does a great job establishing all the individual rooms the house has and what’s so haunted about them. This part could easily have been boring but the jokes, atmosphere, editing and, most importantly, Winter’s performance really help keep my attention during what is such a long setup.
The second act is when things get really fun once the film introduces the new character of Chrissy, played by Melanie Stone (from the 2018 version of “Little Women”), who is a super fan of the live streamer’s videos. This second act is absolutely bonkers and features some genuinely good, creative and shocking scares. A lot of modern horror films don’t get jump scares right and a lot of them come off as very cheap, but Joseph and Vanessa Winter clearly know what they’re doing with their directorial debut because I jumped and gasped with real emotional for all if not most of the scares they had in store.
What also helps this film succeed is how funny it is. This movie knows exactly what it is and there is never a moment it takes itself seriously and for the better. This is a movie that features a demon spirit sticking their finger up the main character’s nose multiple times so that’s a pretty good representation about just how silly this movie can get. I really enjoyed the sense of humor this film has from beginning to end. The special effects and makeup put on each demon is also really well done. It’s not revolutionary or anything, but it fits with the style of horror and comedy this movie is trying to go for.
I will say that I did not really like the direction the film takes with the ending. The explanation in particular as to why the demon is doing what they’re doing didn’t completely make a lot of sense and felt too silly. Even if I did like this reasoning, it doesn’t really go anyway. I didn’t fully grasp why exactly the demon wanted to do that and how that would even work. I think the script could’ve used some clarification in this portion of it, or maybe it’s just me and I missed something.
Other than that, “Deadstream” is a really entertaining, gory, and silly horror film that I think people should definitely check it whenever it releases. Think “Evil Dead” meets the “Blair Witch Project” set during the YouTube/Twitch modern era. “Deadstream” is currently streaming on Shudder and AMC+.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
