There’s plenty of space inside the 2023 Chevy Tahoe and what it lacks in standard driver technology it makes up for in available muscle.

It’s also one of the few SUVs that will seat nine in its base model with bench seats and a third row 60/40 split or skip the passengers and use the colossal 123 cubic feet for lots of cargo.

Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.

