Keeping your heart healthy and strong at any age is the most important thing one can do to help prevent or manage heart disease, according to Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. We all know a family member, sibling, friend or a co-worker who has suffered with or died from heart disease or stroke.

According to an American Heart Association report, cardiovascular disease affected over 870,000 people in 2019, she said. It also states that in the U.S., heart disease remains the number one cause of death, and stroke is number five among all causes of death, causing 150,000 deaths in 2019.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.