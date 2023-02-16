In some circles, what I am going to say in today’s column will be about as popular as a skunk at a family picnic. But first, this brief disclaimer. You know that I am not a preacher and I try to never attempt to tell anyone how to live their life. What I am going to say is just some thoughts from my heart that could make a difference in the lives of some readers who need to know or be reminded of some very important things. I also know that many of my readers are already doing what I am going to suggest, so congratulations and keep up the great work.

Here is a simple statement that can have some major ramifications. If you have children – especially small children – if you don’t already, take your children to church. According to statistics that I have been reading, America’s children are leaving the church in droves, especially when they get to high school and college age. Now, why is this important? Many, many reasons, but one of the major reasons is because a good deal of the crime and violence being committed today is done by those who were never given spiritual and moral training when they were growing up.

