In some circles, what I am going to say in today’s column will be about as popular as a skunk at a family picnic. But first, this brief disclaimer. You know that I am not a preacher and I try to never attempt to tell anyone how to live their life. What I am going to say is just some thoughts from my heart that could make a difference in the lives of some readers who need to know or be reminded of some very important things. I also know that many of my readers are already doing what I am going to suggest, so congratulations and keep up the great work.
Here is a simple statement that can have some major ramifications. If you have children – especially small children – if you don’t already, take your children to church. According to statistics that I have been reading, America’s children are leaving the church in droves, especially when they get to high school and college age. Now, why is this important? Many, many reasons, but one of the major reasons is because a good deal of the crime and violence being committed today is done by those who were never given spiritual and moral training when they were growing up.
The old saying, “The family that prays together, stays together,” is so true. When a child grows up in a home where the Bible is read, prayer is the norm, and on Sunday mornings they all get dressed and go to Sunday School and church, they are truly blessed. They are taught and know right from wrong; they also know what the word of God says. When they sin, they know they have a God who loves them, and when they repent and ask Him to forgive them, He will. From my own experience I can tell you that this is the best way to live.
My prayer is that you will at least think about what I am saying. If you don’t already, take your children to church, where they will receive spiritual training that will serve as the foundation for a happy, successful life. When they get older, they will love and thank you for it. From my observation, this is really the solution to most of America’s problems. To have religious freedom is one of the main reasons our forefathers left their mother country and came to a land that would become the United States of America.
As I have said before in this column, of the eight Ivy League colleges, seven were founded to teach how to preach the Gospel, with Cornell being the exception. We have the kind of heritage of which we can be proud. The reason America became the greatest nation in the world is because God blessed us. Our founders truly knew and understood what II Chronicles 7:14 says, “If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray, and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” What a promise, and I believe it’s true.
Personally, I am more than ready for the bickering in Washington to stop and we will again work together as a people and restore the bright city on the hill.
