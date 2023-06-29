In life, are you playing from the proper tee box? I want to share this analogy with you from golf. I play golf in Conway at Centennial Valley Country Club. When you start playing golf, I’m sure most of you know that you go to a tee box. This is where you begin playing each of the 18 holes on the golf course.
Our course has five different sets of tee boxes, and they are arranged by color – black, blue, white, gold and red. I have arranged these in order of difficulty. For example, black tees are the longest on the course and only the most skilled players usually play these tees. Conversely, red tees are the shortest on the course. Now, some courses for tournament play arranges by age the tees you play. Individuals under the age of 65 play black, blue or white. People aged 65-74 play gold, and folks over 75 play red. This is all subjective when playing on your own, and you can choose to play any set of tees you wish to play. The longer the course, the more difficult it can be for you.
In golf as in life, it is very important for one to play the proper tees. For example, I am just average in golf. Now, my age dictates that I should play the black, blue or white. You won’t hardly ever find me playing the black tees because I simply don’t hit the ball very far.
I play with a group of friends; one is over 75, and two are between 65-74. We almost always play the gold tees. My age would say I should play the white tees, and if I am in a tournament or organized event, those are exactly the tees I play.
But here is the amazing thing: as I moved up to the next tees, the course is shorter and the game becomes more fun. Now, isn’t that why recreational golfers play the game of golf – for fun? So, I’ve learned that by simply moving up one set of tees, my enjoyment for the game of golf has increased.
Let’s relate this to life. Are you playing from the proper tee box in your life? For example, are you living within the financial budget means of your life. If not, my guess is trials and stress might come your way. There are many people who have more money than I do and they can, using the golf analogy, play from a different set of tees financially than I can play from in life. But interestingly, God blesses you as you grow closer to him and offers you peace and contentment. I don’t use this word “bless” to imply materialistically but rather blesses you to be in contentment with your life and the “tees” you are playing from in life.
There is a wonderful quote that goes like this: “Most people are caught between two thieves in their life, regrets of the past and worries about tomorrow.” When we in our life play from the proper tee box, we not only enjoy life more, but we live life less stressful. It’s when we try to change the “tees” that we find ourselves getting into trouble. Living outside of your comfort zone will cause anxiety to creep in and not allow you to live life to its fullest.
Friends, there are different tee boxes on a golf course for a reason and there are different tee boxes in life as well. Find the tee box that is right for you and enjoy both life and golf (if you play) more each and every day.
Remember these words from our Lord and Savior: “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.” John 14:27.
I think I hear Jesus telling us right there, hit from the proper tee box in your life.
