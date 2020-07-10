I want to share the following story with you today: “One day a woman named Louise fell asleep in her bed and dreamed a very fitful dream. She dreamed that someone in Hell wrote her a letter. It was to be delivered to her by a messenger. The messenger passed between the lakes of burning fire and brimstone that occupies Hell and found his way to the door that would lead him to the outside world. Louise dreamed that the messenger walked to her house, came inside, and gently but firmly woke Louise up. He gave her the message, saying only that a friend had written it to her from Hell. Louise, in her dream, with trembling hands took the letter and read:
‘My friend,
I stand in judgment now,
And feel that you’re to blame somehow.
On earth, I walked with you day by day,
And never did you point the way.
You knew the Lord in truth and glory,
But never did you tell the story.
My knowledge then was very dim;
You could have led me safe to Him.
Though we lived together on earth,
You never told me of the second birth.
And now I stand this day condemned,
Because you failed to mention Him.
You taught me many things
It’s true.
I called you “Friend” and trusted you.
But I learn now that it’s too late,
You could have kept me from this fate.
We walked by day and talked by night,
And yet you showed me not the Light.
You let me live, and love, and die,
You knew I’d never live on high.
Yes, I called you a “friend” in life,
And trusted you through joy and strife.
And yet on coming to the end,
I cannot, now, call you “My Friend.”
After reading the letter, Louise awoke. The dream was still so real in her mind and sweat dripped from her body in pools, She swore she could still smell the acrid smell of brimstone and smoke from her room. As she contemplated the meaning of her dream, she realized that as a Christian she had failed in her duty to “Go out to all the world and preach the gospel.” As she thought of that, she promised herself that the next day, she would call her friend Marsha and invite her to church with her. The next morning she called Marsha and this was the conversation:
“Yes, Bill, is Marsha there? Louise, you don’t know? No, Bill, know what? Marsha was killed last night in a car accident. I thought you knew.”
Brothers and sisters, I’m going to try my best not to be like Louise. I’m going to tell everyone I know while they are still alive about Jesus. I’m going to let them know that Jesus is the ONLY way to Heaven. I’m going to be a witness for Him while there is breath in my body. I’m going to let people know that Jesus loves them and He died for ALL of our sins. He didn’t have to do it but He did. He did to save us from that place called hell. You know that place Marsha went to when she was killed in a car accident. I beg you, come out of your sins and make Jesus your personal Lord and Savior. After all, He is King of Kings and Lord of Lords. Invite Him into your heart today. Because, like Marsha, her tomorrow never came. It was never promised to her.
Neither is it promised to us. I’m going to leave you with this, once again ONLY Jesus can save you from your sins. But you have to ask Him to forgive you and save you. When you ask Him, MEAN it! Don’t play around with Jesus. SO IT IS, IT IS SO. Amen...
