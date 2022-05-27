This newspaper on May 13 published on page 1A a long and accurate summary of the preceding Tuesday’s discussions in the Quorum Court. One of the underlying points of the article is that the Court struggles to address and resolve pending funding issues.
As the reader may guess, the underlying issue is how to allocate money. There are two pools of money. One is to fund infrastructure projects, such as water, sewer, airports, canals, broadband and other large capital-intensive projects, by the American Rescue Plan. Faulkner County received $24 million of these funds. Funding requests submitted to the County totaled $36.9 million.
When the discussion begins about how to divide the $24 million among proposed water and sewer projects, the fussing and quibbling begin. The Court did previously approve funding for two small water and sewer projects in Guy and Damascus. All other projects remain unfunded.
Why are Court meetings consumed by the fretting? The arguments offered during the discussions about how to distribute the funds are amazing. One argument is to allocate the funds by JP districts, i.e., on a per-capita basis. However, water and sewer projects cannot be designed on a per capita basis. If they can, then it would be news to the design engineers.
Sometimes assertions reflect a complete misunderstanding of the process of allocating money. Attempts to include road projects overlooks the fact that all County property, including roads, is under the exclusive jurisdiction of the County Judge. There are no road projects on the list of the proposed infrastructure projects. Yet, when the Court begins a discussion of water and sewer projects attempts to include roads start the discussion on a merry chase ending in a dead-end.
Complicating the discussion of allocating funds for water and sewer projects are the proposals submitted by non-profits for funding for their operation and maintenance expenses. These requests total $7.5 million. The Court has yet to address and resolve whether or not to focus exclusively on water and sewer projects or expand the list to include operation and maintenance requests. Any expansion to include O&M projects necessitates a reduction in funding for water and sewer projects.
The second contested issue is funding salary increases. The source of funding is from the County’s property tax receipts.
Most employee salary adjustments are funded from tax receipts. Salary issues are addressed twice a year — once in May and the other in December.
The Court is at an extreme disadvantage when considering salaries. A private sector company with 360 employees, like the County, would have a human resource department with four to eight employees. The department’s function is to constantly survey comparable companies’ job descriptions and salary schedules to ensure the company is meeting the competition in the labor market.
Unfortunately, Faulkner County does not have a human resource department that constantly monitors the labor market.
When May and December roll around, department heads prepare requests to modify job descriptions and salaries. The Court members are at a loss. They have no information about prevailing job descriptions or salaries.
The Court did approve an addition to its personnel manual last year stating that salary adjustments should be based on comparable salaries paid by class 6 counties. The State legislature groups counties into classes based on population. Faulkner County is a class 6 county.
Proposed salary increases do reference comparable salaries paid for similar job descriptions in class 6 counties. However, department heads have a quick and easy way of bypassing the comparable salary requirement.
Department heads submit comparable salaries from class 6 counties. Included in the funding requests are rewritten job descriptions that do not match those written for the other class 6 counties. Then, department heads argue that the job descriptions in the class 6 counties do not match the job descriptions written for Faulkner County’s employees. This establishes the foundation for the department head to argue their employees are different and are deserving of higher pay.
The other technique department heads use to justify higher pay is adopting the ‘long and faithful’ service argument. The head recounts the employee’s years of dedicated service and their ‘above and beyond contribution’ to the department. This argument is another justification for a higher salary.
So what is a member of the Court to do? They have no supplement source of information to evaluate the department head’s assertions. If a Justice questions the head’s claims asking for more proof than mere assertions, the head becomes defensive.
Lacking any supplemental information about job descriptions and proof of salary increases, what Quorum Court members do is sit silently and vote to approve the salary request.
The distribution of the monies from both the American Rescue Plan and tax receipts causes tension in the Quorum Court. The final distribution will not likely result in efficient use of either source of funding. The inefficiencies may be evident from the funding of projects that may not be true infrastructure and salary increases not based on data-based evidence.
