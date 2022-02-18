“Texas Chainsaw Massacre” is a loose sequel, or “requel,” to the 1974 slasher classic “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” directed by David Blue Garcia and written by Fede Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues (the writing duo behind both “Don’t Breathe” movies and “Evil Dead”). Taking place nearly 50 years after the original film, Leatherface returns to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends who accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town.
I’ll be honest, I am not a major fan of the original 1974 film. It think it’s good enough for what it is, but It’s held to this classic slasher pedestal that I don’t quite personally see it on. As such, after seeing that film for the first time, I’ve never really ventured out to check out all the sequels, which actually turns out to be a good thing for me coming into this installment because you don’t need to see those before seeing this film, just the original. In the same vein as the 2018 “Halloween” film, this is just a direct sequel to the original, completely ignoring all the other sequels before it. Not quite a remake or reboot and not quite a full on sequel either, but a “requel” as another recent slasher sequel that came out this year put it.
I really didn’t have the biggest expectations coming into this. Between my not so enthusiastic reaction to the original film and the trailer for this one being a pretty lackluster trailer that really didn’t paint a good picture for the film, I was pretty much anticipating this to be pretty bad. The trailer made it look shallow and very cringeworthy with some pretty cheap and underwhelming kills.
But luckily that trailer did a pretty good job because it completely hides all the good things this movie has to offer. I am honestly pretty surprised with how solid this installment of this iconic franchise actually is. Is it the best horror movie ever made? Not at all and not even close to being the best horror movie I’ve seen this year (and it’s only February), but I’m not going to lie, this is pretty good and a big surprise for me.
What really helps this movie is that it’s only an hour and 14 minutes long (minus credits and one not even 20 second end credit scene). Never overstaying its welcome or adding in filler to pad the runtime, “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” is short, sweet and to the point going in and out with its story and never wasting a minute of it. The pacing is pretty good and it actually feels shorter than the original despite being about the same length (maybe a few minutes shorter). It gets the job done and in a world where a lot of movies get criticized for being longer than they need to be, this does not have that problem at all.
Where this “requel” really shines is in its kills (I mean it kind of has to, right? It’s a Texas Chainsaw movie after all). The first kill, which happens about 20 minutes into the film, kicks things off on a high note with a kill that had my jaw fully on the floor and verbally going “OH!” in fully shock. It’s a very creative and gruesome kill that I personally have never seen done in a slasher film before. I do think unfortunately it is my favorite kill of the entire film so no other kill after that moment quite reaches those heights of shock value and originality, but there are still plenty of others that drew out the same “OH!” reaction from me while watching. If you’re looking for Leatherface to have a gruesome bloodbath, then you’re definitely in luck.
Director David Blue Garcia really does a great job with the intensity in this film. There are multiple scenes that really kept me on the edge of my seat which is what I’m expecting from a movie like this. When I can really feel a character trying their best not to breathe in a situation in fear of getting caught where I find myself doing the same despite me not actually being in any danger in that moment, that’s when a director (and to their credit the actor) has really done their job. There is also a Shining reference in this movie that as a horror and Shining fan, I really loved seeing. Garcia has only done one feature before this and it wasn’t even a horror film, but I would love for him to do more stuff, especially one with a better script.
The script is fine, nothing overtly terrible like a lot of horror films can have, and I’ll get into some of the outright bad aspects of it in a bit, but there is one thing about it that I do want to highlight. This movie attempts to tackle themes of gentrification and while it can feel a little surface level in some parts of its exploration, I think it does have some interesting things to say. Usually when a Hollywood production wants to do a story about gentrification, they usually do it set in big cities (for example, Chicago in the “Candyman” films). However, this movie takes place in a rural Texas town of not even 200 people so it’s kind of refreshing to see a film tackle these themes in a different type of setting.
The cast is pretty solid across the board. Elsie Fisher, who I loved in the 2018 film “Eighth Grade” is basically the lead, or at least one of that leads, in this film and she’s so good here. She hasn’t done much at all since the aforementioned “Eighth Grade” except for some really small roles and it’s so good to see her back in the spotlight again. Sarah Yarkin (“Happy Death Day 2U”) is also great as her older sister and Moe Dunford is also fantastic with what he does here.
While it’s very entertaining and gory, this is still not by any means a perfect film. There are some pretty dumb things that happen in this movie that I gave the biggest eye rolls at. One of them you’ve already seen in the trailer and it’s the dude holding the phone up to Leatherface recording him saying “try anything and you’re canceled bro” which is just a terrible line and I’m shocked anyone thought it was funny at all. There are also not one, not two, not three, but FOUR instances where a character should be clearly dead yet somehow seemingly comes back to life to do something to advance the plot along only to die again moments later. It’s a slasher trope that I thought we were over by now but apparently not.
I also probably could’ve done without the “requel” elements of the film. Like the new Scream movie says and like what happens in the 2018 “Halloween” film, a requel brings back old characters (aka “legacy characters) from the original to help the new ones along on their journey. Here, the final girl from the first film, Sally Hardesty, returns to finally face down Leatherface after all these years, but unfortunately any impact that kind of legacy character would have on the film is not here since the original actress that played Sally, Marilyn Burns, unfortunately passed away in 2014. The new actress, Olwen Fouéré (“Mandy”), isn’t that great in the film so there’s never that nostalgic impact you get from films that did similar things like the 2018 Halloween and the recent “Scream” film. Honestly, I think this movie would’ve benefited from not including these requel elements and just had Leatherface be the only “legacy character” the film had to offer.
Even still, while “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” doesn’t bring anything new to the table, it’s still a short and sweet “requel” that does exactly what it needs to with enough tension and bloodshed to satisfy any horror fan’s appetite for 80 minutes. It’s currently streaming on Netflix and I’d say it’s worth the watch.
