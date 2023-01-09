Serving the people of Arkansas as Governor has been the most rewarding and humbling experience of my public life. I’d like to highlight a few of the things we’ve been able to accomplish as a state over the past eight years.

When I ran for Governor in 2014, I ran to be the Jobs Governor. One of the first calls I made on my first day in office was to Ron Cohen of Sig Sauer. A year later, they opened their first facility in Arkansas and have continued to grow. We’ve seen these success stories over and over. With an unemployment rate continually below the national average and nearly 120,000 more Arkansans employed than when I took office, Arkansas families are working in better-paying jobs.

