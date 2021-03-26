The deliverance I received from drugs and alcohol is a testament that Jesus is on my side.
Good Morning Everyone, Jesus has been so good to me. I cannot speak for anyone else. I can only speak of the goodness of Jesus for myself. Even though He is a good God to all of us, I know He wants to hear the proclamation of His goodness come from each of our mouths. Like I said, I cannot speak for you, I can only speak of Gods goodness to me. He delivered me from the hand of the enemy, who wanted to kill me. For those who are not aware, I struggled with alcohol in my past. I started drinking at a very young age while in the 9th grade. I remember my stepfather would hide his alcohol in his truck. He never would drink it in front of me, but I could always smell the aroma coming from him. I always wanted to try alcohol as a child. I wondered what the taste was like, but I knew if I drank it and my mother found out she would have killed me. One night while everyone was asleep, I got up and went out to my stepfathers’ truck and took me a sip. Oh, how I loved it. From that point on I would wait until everyone was asleep and I would go out and get a drink. Brothers and Sisters that was the beginning of my alcohol addiction. While in High School, I had become so far gone due to the alcohol, I was addicted, yet the hand of God was still working in my life. When I finished high school in 1975, I enlisted into the army and found myself drinking even more and kicking it up a notch by chasing it with beer. When I retired from the army, I began to work for Ward, the school bus company, for those who recall. I remember I could not wait until lunch, I would head straight to my vehicle, where my gin was waiting for me. For 30 minutes it was me and my bottle of gin. I know some of you are saying, “Why is he putting himself out here, by telling us his personal business.” I want people to know, what I did was not right, it was not right for me and it is not right for you. I made some wrong choice on this journey of life and I do not want you to follow in my footsteps, but if you have, Jesus is the way out. I see so many people with drug and alcohol addictions, especially family members. I am here to let you know, if you want to be free, Jesus is the answer. Ask Him to remove the craving you have for it, that is what helped me. When I asked Jesus for help, the taste of drugs and alcohol left. Now when you ask Him, be honest about things because he knows the intents of our hearts. If you want to stop the cycle of drugs and alcohol, when you ask Him to remove it, mean it and do not play with God concerning your life. Jesus can not only deliver you from drugs and alcohol, but He can free you from whatever struggle you may have. Inclosing I love the Lord, He heard my cry. Brothers and Sisters, Is there anything to hard for the Lord? What He did for me, He will do the same for you. There is nothing to hard for my God. If you are tired of the current struggle you are in and you desire to be delivered, Jesus is the God of deliverance. He can deliver from drugs, alcohol, sickness, disease, and anything that troubles you. Ask Him to come into your heart, make Him your Lord and Savior. Ask Him to save your soul, He will if you let Him. I want everyone to know it is not about you or me, it is all about Jesus our loving God. So today, I ask you to give Him all praise, honor, and glory because He is worthy.
So It Is, It Is So!
