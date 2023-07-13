Luke 19:10 states: “For the Son of man is come to seek and to save that which was lost.”
Good morning, brothers and sisters. I am not sure about how you feel, but I thank God for saving me. I thank him for intervening in my life. When I gave my life to Jesus, it opened the door for him to save me. Which gave me the all the rights and privileges as his child because he had become my heavenly father.
God has given each of us free will. We can choose to live for him or live for the devil. God will not make any of us do anything we do not want to do. That is why I asked him to save me from the clutches of the devil. You see, the devil use to be my god. I lived for him and did all he instructed me to do, just like some of you. You can not live for God on Sunday and Monday through Saturday live for the devil. If that is how you are living, you are double minded. We can either live for God or the devil, but never both. Brothers and sisters, you can’t straddle the fence, having one foot in heaven and one foot in hell. You must decide and choose who you will serve. If you choose heaven, ask Jesus to save you. He is in the saving business. It does not matter what you have done in the past or what you are doing now. Jesus will forgive you and save you if you have a desire to be saved.
God sent his son, Jesus, to save us from our sins, so we can go to heaven if we choose to. Jesus is the only way to heaven. You can not go above him. You can not go around him. You must go through him. He is the judge over all judges, and he has the final say. I am a living witness, he will save you. When I was living for the devil, allowing drugs and alcohol to control my life while going to church things never seemed to add up in my life. I got tired of living that way. I asked God to deliver me from the drug and alcohol addiction. He did it and it did not take him a long time. As a matter of fact, it all happened in an instant. The taste left my mouth immediately and never returned.
You can not tell me what God can not do. Ask him and trust him to do it for you. Brothers and sisters, it is not to late to give you life to Jesus. If you have already done so try Jesus for yourself. But if you choose to make your bed in hell and live separate from Jesus, he still loves you.
