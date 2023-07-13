Luke 19:10 states: “For the Son of man is come to seek and to save that which was lost.”

Good morning, brothers and sisters. I am not sure about how you feel, but I thank God for saving me. I thank him for intervening in my life. When I gave my life to Jesus, it opened the door for him to save me. Which gave me the all the rights and privileges as his child because he had become my heavenly father.

