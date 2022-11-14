I would like to talk about celebrating our veterans and recognizing the sacrifices they have made for our freedoms.

Veterans have a special place for me. My father was a veteran of World War II, and I am humbled by the privilege to lead a state that honors those who serve or have served in the military. When I have the opportunity to honor veterans or to improve life for them, I try to take advantage of that. In the budget I presented this week to the General Assembly, I asked for increased funding for specific veterans assistance programs.

