I would like to talk about celebrating our veterans and recognizing the sacrifices they have made for our freedoms.
Veterans have a special place for me. My father was a veteran of World War II, and I am humbled by the privilege to lead a state that honors those who serve or have served in the military. When I have the opportunity to honor veterans or to improve life for them, I try to take advantage of that. In the budget I presented this week to the General Assembly, I asked for increased funding for specific veterans assistance programs.
One hundred three years ago, “Armistice Day” was created to celebrate the first anniversary of the end of World War I. At the time, World War I was named the war to end all wars. But in hindsight, we know that isn’t true, and our brave men and women have been called upon several of times since.
In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially changed the name of the holiday to Veterans Day, and with it the focus of the holiday shifted to pay tribute to all American veterans.
We can honor them by supporting our military institutions within the state and equipping them with the best tools to complete their missions. Our military must be second to none, and we have the ability to make sure that happens.
We also must honor them by giving them opportunities to use their skills in a good job where they are able to showcase their leadership and experience.
No one day of observation is equal to the sacrifice of those who put their lives on the line to defend the freedoms that we sometimes take for granted. While we celebrate this Veterans Day, we can look back to just earlier this week when we were able to practice one of our special freedoms.
Election Day is a critical time in our democracy that decides the coming future of our country. We are free today to have a say in our democracy because of the hundreds of thousands of men and women who have stood against dark times.
As governor, it is important to say thank you, and God bless our men and women who have served and those who continue to serve. We are forever in your debt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.