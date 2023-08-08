It’s been said before in this space – almost exactly a year ago, actually – that the state owes Frank Broyles a big thank-you for getting the University of Arkansas invited to the Southeastern Conference. This past few weeks’ events make it worth saying again.

Broyles, the longtime UA athletic director who died in 2017, in 1988 started moving the program into the SEC and out of the scandal-ridden, Texas-dominated Southwest Conference. By 1992, the UA was playing in the SEC. Three years later, the SWC disbanded.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 13 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.