“Thankful, grateful and blessed.”
– Adele Mawhinney
Timing is perfect for our article this week, as you will be reading this the day after we all celebrated Thanksgiving. You know, I so hope that in your life the thanksgiving holiday is much, much more than food and professional football games. Now, don’t get me wrong, it is an American tradition to enjoy wonderful food and football on this break in life, but I want to expand today on so much more than this by looking at the quote we have provided to us today.
Thankful: pleased and relieved, expressing gratitude and relief.
Are you thankful in your life? I so believe that living life thankfully will not only make you smile more, but it will make those around you smile more as well. What in your life is it that makes you have a heart of thankfulness? My guess is love, family, friends, purpose are just some of the words you might use to describe what it is that you are thankful for in your life. Personally, many if not all of these apply to me and are played out each time I get to spend time with family and friends. Being thankful for the many blessings one has in their life is also something I hope you can appreciate in your life. I so believe that when we don’t compare our lives to anyone else we find such thankfulness in our lives. For ex. It is easy to think that many folks who are more prosperous than we are, might be happier than we are, but yet, I’d argue that prosperity is not the key to happiness. Contentment is more likely the key to one’s happiness than propensity. We read it seems daily how many successful people are miserable, just look at movie stars or professional athletes. My prayers for you today and everyday are that you live each day thankful for the many blessings God has provided in your life. You can control your attitude towards your life and living each moment to the fullest by living contently will likely do amazing things for you in the “thankfulness” department of life.
Grateful: feeling or showing an appreciation of kindness.
What are your truly grateful for you in your life? I suspect this definition can and does change for many of us as we age in our lives. There’s an old phrase that goes when one is sick, they only desire one thing, but when one is well, they desire many. You see if we are ill, our desire to be well again would be the most likely the thing at the moment that we would be grateful for in our lives. It is so easy to simply forget all the simple things we have in our lives. The love of a pet, or a small child. The opportunity to brighten another person’s day. Do you realize there are many individuals here in Conway that live in a nursing care facility that are lonely and have no one to visit them? How blessed would they and you be with just a simple visit, and what an amazing new friend you might gain in the process. When we live our lives showing appreciation for the many different experiences in our lives, a walk, visiting the zoo, reading a book, life simply becomes more peaceful. Live today and everyday grateful for all the ways God has blessed you and this will lead you to a more grateful heart along the way.
Blessed: fortunate.
How blessed are you in your life? Blessings come in many different sizes of packages and as I’ve explained above, could be viewed through many different lenses as well. I know that for me personally, I see blessings around me in my life all the time. Each morning I get a cup of coffee, sit in my reading room and have quite time with the Lord. While doing so, one, two or even sometimes three dachshunds will be sitting in my lap. I find such peace and joy from the blessing of having pets in my life. I also find many blessings from the five grandchildren that I see from time to time in my life. Good health, loving wife, etc are many of the other blessings I personally have in my life. How about your list? What might your list include? It could be improved health. It could be a new job, or a new friend, or a new journey in your life, such as volunteering at a new location. We are indeed blessed (fortunate) to have the chance in our lives to make a fresh new start. Live today knowing that you don’t have to be chained to ways of the past and that if life isn’t going exactly as you had hoped it would be going, then pray for a new direction to be provided to you by God. God does not leave you alone in your life and journey.
Well, we’ve come to the end, I so hope during your thanksgiving yesterday you took just a moment to reflect on ways you are indeed thankful, grateful and blessed in your life. I want to close with this part of God’s word for you to reflect on, it comes to us from Paul’s letter to the church at Thessalonica.
Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus. 1 Thessalonians 5: 16-18.
Until next week, stay thankful, grateful and blessed, Joe.
