As I am sure you know, human beings are creatures of habit. We just get in the habit of doing certain things and continue to do them until they are acted upon by some outside force. With age, our habits change with certain events in our lives. We get in the habit of going to school when we are young, going to work when we get older, and trying to take it easy when we get old enough to retire. If we form good habits, we will be successful. If we form bad habits, again generally speaking, they will cause us to fail. We will have a leg up if we learn this early in life and take care to form the right kinds of habits.

The reason I share this is because Janis and I are now along in years, and while we married a little over seven years ago, we have settled down into a comfortable routine. We usually have dinner around 5 o’clock, clean up the kitchen, watch television until about 8:30, and then go to bed, only to watch the news at 9 o’clock and again at 10 o’clock on a different channel. We bought a big-screen TV that really helps.

