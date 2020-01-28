It’s that time of year. Winter, of course, and as you drive the hill country roads the rain and near-rain adds to the challenge.
Worse are those wet winter times when the air is so loaded, and so damp, that the fog rolls in.
Fog, unto itself, can be good news. Driving into, Heber Springs or Clinton on this fog mornings when it’s not so bad as to get in the way of driving it’s actually strikingly beautiful. There’s a spot driving into Clinton, just over Bee Branch Mountain (north of Bee Branch) on 65 where a valley runs up pretty close to the road. Mornings when the sun’s still low and the fog’s laying low in there it’s just a thing of pure beauty.
Same thing coming into Heber Springs, and you can see the fog holding to the hills outside of town, framing the area. It’s really beautiful.
When it’s laying low.
Alas, such is the nature of this time of year, and fog, and cold air, that the fog comes up over the roads. Often just before sunrise or just after sundown are the worst times.
That same area mentioned, at Bee Branch Mountain south of Clinton, can get pretty bad. The flip side being highway widening project going on up that way has made the whole area safer, with some relative straightening of the road, couple with it now being a much wider road, well marked, with real, useful, shoulders.
Going into Clinton the speed limit’s 45 and the police and sheriff are keeping a pretty close eye on things. Hence even in the fog it’s about as safe as you could hope for through there.
The worse area is north of Clinton on Highway 65, up into Botkinburg. That hill runs a little higher which seems to put you up tighter into the cloud, as it were, with less visibility. Plus the highway widening project is just getting going good up that way, so it’s a lot of two-lane with no shoulders. Worse is the people moving southbound, who really haven’t had a lot of obstacles since they left Marshall, come breezing in there as a pretty good clip.
That, on top of people being forgetful about turning on their headlights, and it can be quite the handful when the fog’s up.
Coming up from Conway into Heber Springs you wind up, of course, going through Guy and Quitman. Even on cold wet mornings when the air’s heavy and still they don’t seem to have too bad a problem with fog, but any more (shall we say) intense winter weather with ice or snow makes it a challenge to run through there.
The roads are by-and-large two-lane and if the precip gets icy at all you run the risk of going off-roading. They keep the roads pretty clear in the two towns, but if it’s steady coming down there’s only so much they can do. The speed limit slows to 35 in both towns, with a business-lined curve right in the center of town, both places, and it’s because you’re not far off the road before you run a very strong risk of running into something.
And speaking of running into things, based on a casual survey, the worst place for running into deer appears to be just south of Damascus on Highway 65. The road dips down there to meet a creek. That terrain, in turn, encourages grass to grow in the ditches by the side of the road, and deer come out to eat that grass.
Then they move.
They move across the road.
Deer are not good at checking for cars before they step into the road, and as such if you’re going to see where a deer got hit over night, just south of Damascus is a good place to look for one. When the gas well trucks were running day and night it would, at times, look like a battlefield out there some mornings, especially if it had been snowing and the deer were moving looking for food.
And it’s that time of year, with more winter weather in the forecast.
Drive careful.
