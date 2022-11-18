During the last election, Democratic politicians were acting in their own self-interest. This became clear when so many Democratic candidates failed to invite Joe Biden to their campaign events. They distanced themselves from Biden to improve their chances of being elected. Their plan seemed to work.

Just as the Democratic politicians may have disrespected Biden in an effort to win their own elections, the Republican politicians will do the same to Trump in the 2024 election. Trump will have trouble because in this past election, he cost the Republicans some seats in the Senate. Some candidates won the Republican nomination because of Trump’s endorsements; but because they were so weak, these Republican candidates were unable to win in their general elections. The Republicans had alternative candidates, who probably would have won their party’s nominations and their general elections – if only Trump hadn’t interfered.

