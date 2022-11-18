During the last election, Democratic politicians were acting in their own self-interest. This became clear when so many Democratic candidates failed to invite Joe Biden to their campaign events. They distanced themselves from Biden to improve their chances of being elected. Their plan seemed to work.
Just as the Democratic politicians may have disrespected Biden in an effort to win their own elections, the Republican politicians will do the same to Trump in the 2024 election. Trump will have trouble because in this past election, he cost the Republicans some seats in the Senate. Some candidates won the Republican nomination because of Trump’s endorsements; but because they were so weak, these Republican candidates were unable to win in their general elections. The Republicans had alternative candidates, who probably would have won their party’s nominations and their general elections – if only Trump hadn’t interfered.
Trump-endorsed losers include Mehmet Oz (Pennsylvania), Blake Masters (Arizona), and Don Bolduc (New Hampshire). Trump also endorsed Herschel Walker, who may end up losing in a runoff election. These weak Senate candidates, along with the ineffective candidates he endorsed in the House and for governorships, kept the Republicans from having a very good election night.
Self-interested Republican candidates will worry that in 2024 Trump will cost them the chance to have majorities in both the House and Senate. They certainly want this power to enact their own policies. These Republicans will also doubt that Trump can win a presidential election. He already lost to Biden, who was never considered to be a strong opponent. The Republicans will fear that if Trump were to win the Republican presidential nomination, he would lose the general election again, leaving them with a Democratic president who could veto the policies they manage to get through Congress.
Given that Trump hurts the Republican’s chances of obtaining and wielding power, Republican candidates will throw Trump under the bus in 2024 in the same way the Democrats did to Biden in 2022. To see how, consider how the next elections will probably play out. When the Republican primaries get going, Trump can count on a solid 35 percent of the vote. Normally, this would be enough for Trump to win the primaries since he would be running against many candidates. But self-interested Republican office seekers will put immense pressure on many candidates vying for the Republican presidential nomination to drop out. This time around, due to the pressure I just mentioned, the slate of candidates will quickly be reduced to a very small number. Probably, Trump will face only one Republican opponent very early on in the primary season. Once this happens, Trump’s 35 percent of the vote won’t be enough to win the nomination.
Parties are not cohesive groups that take their cues from a national leader. Instead, they are groups of self-interested politicians who only follow national leaders when they have an incentive to do so. If a national leader hurts individual politicians, these politicians will turn on the national leader quicker than consumers will switch brands when they get a better deal.
