We are about a week out from my announcement that my book Strong Like You will be published in the spring of 2024.
Being traditionally published (that means published by a publisher, not self-published) has been a lifelong dream of mine. I grew up reading Goosebumps books, but the moment I think I truly fell in love with reading was in the fifth grade when I read my first “grown-up” novel, “Jurassic Park,” by Michael Crichton.
It was different than the movie – more violent and gory. People used HUGE CUSS WORDS. In short, it was awesome. And felt to me as growing up in a pretty conservative household ... a little rebellious.
And that made me into a lifelong reader and planted a seed.
“I want to write something like this.”
I wrote a lot of what the kids these days call fanfiction. That is, take someone else’s intellectual property and put your own spin on it. I wrote my own version of “Jurassic Park.” My own version of “Aliens.” My own version of “Predator.”
In other words, I’ve had this “write books” dream in my head for a long, long time. I’m almost 40 now.
So you would think the elation I feel at finally signing a book deal after many, many years of hard work must be immense.
And that gave way to abject terror. But also still excitement somehow?
If you are confused, let me explain.
It is one thing to strive toward a goal daily, year after year. It’s another to have a foot in the door with the general understanding “OK, now I have to do the thing.”
I need to get through my mountain of copy edits.
I need to keep writing other projects.
I need my follow-up novel to be great.
I need this book to sell well so the aforementioned follow-up can actually happen.
At the end of the day, the weirdest part about reaching a goal is the understanding that now you have new goals. I want to keep selling books. I want them available in the grocery aisle at Kroger. I want to keep writing. I want to impact people. I want to make all this work worth it.
This is what they mean when they say it isn’t about the destination. It’s about the journey.
When you reach the top of your mountain, only then can you see it is only a foothill.
There is so much more mountain.
Travis Simpson is the editor of The Courier newspaper in Russellville. He can be reached at tsimpson@couriernews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.