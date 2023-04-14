We are about a week out from my announcement that my book Strong Like You will be published in the spring of 2024.

Being traditionally published (that means published by a publisher, not self-published) has been a lifelong dream of mine. I grew up reading Goosebumps books, but the moment I think I truly fell in love with reading was in the fifth grade when I read my first “grown-up” novel, “Jurassic Park,” by Michael Crichton.

Travis Simpson is the editor of The Courier newspaper in Russellville. He can be reached at tsimpson@couriernews.com.

