“The Adam Project” is directed by Shawn Levy (director of “Free Guy” and “Night at the Museum”) and is written by Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin. The film stars Ryan Reynolds (“Deadpool” and “Free Guy”) as Adam, a time-traveling pilot who teams up with his younger self (played by newcomer Walker Scobell) and his late father (played by Mark Ruffalo, “The Avengers”) to come to terms with his past while saving the future.
Ryan Reynolds has a very exact character type he’s been playing in basically every movie he’s been in over the past decade or so. It’s the sarcastic aloof goofball that I think is best described as simply just Deadpool. Ever since the success of his 2016 Rated R superhero comedy, he keeps staying in this comfort zone and to me personally, it’s getting a bit old. With “Free Guy” (also directed by Shawn Levy and which I did really enjoy), “Red Notice,” and “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” all releasing last year and all featuring essentially the exact same performance from Reynolds, I was really hoping for something different from Reynolds for a change this time around.
Reynolds in “The Adam Project” is heading towards that direction of something different, but it’s still very clear that he’s staying in his comfort zone as a performer. His character is still the sarcastic, Deadpool-like character I referenced earlier, always needing to crack a joke no matter the situation, but there is something a little different here that I appreciated seeing from Reynolds. There’s an emotional core at the center of both the film and Reynold’s performance that brings something we haven’t seen from him in a a few years. It’s a bit refreshing even if his usual shtick is still very much present.
As I mentioned before, I did really enjoy Shawn Levy’s previous Ryan Reynolds-led action sci-fi comedy last year “Free Guy” and thought it was a very fun theater experience. While I do have some problems with this film and did not overall enjoy it as much as I did with “Free Guy,” I still walked away from this having a good time and I think Levy has a lot to do with that. While the sci-fi elements and action scenes are fun, what I enjoyed most about the film were the emotional, family-oriented elements. Between Ryan Reynolds’ and Zoe Saldana’s (“Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Avatar”) love story and the relationship Adam has and grows with his parents (played by Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner), this movie honestly started to make me tear up for some moments.
The Sci-Fi time travel elements of the story borrow a lot from films like “Looper” and “Back to the Future” (which is referenced in the film), but these elements aren’t as well developed as those two films. The action scenes are hit-and-miss. There is some scene where Reynolds and Saldana are fighting an evil army of sorts that is well made I think, but others never really get on that level. I did really love the use of classic rock music during a lot of the fight scenes, most specifically the final fight, which adds a lot of personality for the film as a whole.
I already mentioned that Reynolds is doing his usual shtick in this film, but he’s not the only one doing it. Walker Scobell, who plays Reynolds’ younger self, is doing the exact same shtick and I actually really liked it with him because he does it so well. It’s in a sense a perfect Reynolds impression and Scobell does an impressive job with it in his first ever acting role, which just makes it even more impressive. Mark Ruffalo gives a really great performance in what is basically the heart of the entire movie as the same with Jennifer Garner. Catherine Keener (“Get Out”) is a great villain even if the writing of her character is very basic and leaves more to be desired. Zoe Saldana is great with what she’s given, but I feel like her talents are wasted in the film up until the final scene.
Overall, “The Adam Project” isn’t all that original, but it succeeds through the heart it brings to the emotional center of the story. Enough decent action to keep anyone entertained for its hour and 45 minute runtime, with it streaming on Netflix, I’d say it’s worth the watch. “The Adam Project” comes to Netflix Friday, March 11.
