Queen Victoria, right? Queen of England (and Empress of India – but now I’m just showing off) she held the throne for 63 years until 1901, in a time which we now mark today as “The Victorian Era.”
I realize any number of things. I realize we are a weekly newspaper in rural Arkansas. I realize, attendant to that era, that drawing any line between us and Queen Victoria, between us and the Victorian era, forces us to run now a narrow and not well marked road.
But as they say: “Hey y’all, watch this.”
See, Her Highness, was quite the taste-maker of her time, what we know in modern times as an “it girl.” (Now granted, this was an it girl in a time when “Victorian” and “demur and provincial” meant more-or-less the same thing. It’s easy to image her looking at this era of bare midriffs and Instagram-famous as being, well, something way past shocking.)
But in that era, in that time, she was the person all good and gentle people aspired to be. Her style was followed closely.
Which brings us to Prince Albert. That was her husband, married in 1840, and he was from what we now know as Germany. (He was also her cousin. Things were different then.) Victoria loved her husband. When he died in 1861 she secluded herself in mourning for quite a while, and for the rest of her life only wore black.
(The wedding, by the way, was the big event of the time, with news of it, the who, how, what, being carried around the world. The white wedding dress tradition? Yeah, from that.)
Albert’s home people had a tradition of the Christmas celebration of putting up a tree, and decorating it. In the tradition of the time the tree would be decorated with home-made sugar-coated affairs shaped to look like plums and a small piece of wire cooked inside so it could be hung from the tree. Victoria copied this tradition.
In fact putting greenery up inside for the holiday was a tradition with Albert’s people, Victoria wanted Albert to be comfortable, and greenery went up in the castle.
Victoria apparently enjoyed Christmas and the decorations as much as Albert did. It became their thing.
It caught on and others, so admiring of Victoria’s style, started putting up trees in their own home. The plum-candies-wire thing was a lot of work so that wasn’t always in place, but alternatives, such as removing the nut from a walnut shell and putting a small present inside the shell which would then be hung from the tree, became a thing.
Another part of the tradition was putting up stockings for the children, which would be filled with presents, usually treats, some of which were a hard candy twisted into a cane shape. This, also, caught on, as did the big, special, Christmas meal featuring a goose. (Banks would even have savings clubs so the less royal could put away a few cents every month in order to get a big goose for the Christmas meal. You might recall getting a big goose was central to the Dickens’ story “A Christmas Carol” – a worthy and short read if you’re looking for something to do during holiday down-time.)
Victoria would engage in letter writing during this time of year (kids, ask your parents) in order to stay in touch with distant friends. She would often decorate the letters with drawings in the margins. London printers had begun producing decorated holiday greeting cards and Victoria is reported to, in time, using those cards for her end-of-year correspondence with people she cared about. The Christmas card tradition began.
Kienlen is the editor of the Van Buren County Democrat and The Sun-Times of Heber Springs.
