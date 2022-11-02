‘The Banshees of Inisherin” is written and directed by Academy Award winner Martin McDonagh (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”) and stars Collin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, two lifelong friends in 1920s Ireland who find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship with alarming consequences for both of them.
Going into this film, I didn’t know much about it other than that it would be a comedy directed by Martin McDonagh and starring Collin Farrell, but pretty quickly, I fell completely in love with it from the first laugh that the film pulled out of my body onward. It’s so easy to jump aboard this journey to this tiny, remote Irish island that probably has more donkeys than people and follow the cracking friendship between our two leads. Colm (played by Gleeson), without any known reason, doesn’t want to be friends with Pádraic (played by Farrell) anymore and Pádraic just won’t accept “no” for an answer and will try anything to get his former best friend back and what unfolds from this is an emotional rollercoaster that is equal parts hilarious and heartbreaking all at the same time.
This is Martin McDonagh’s fourth feature after “In Bruges,” “Seven Psychopaths” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” all of which have received high acclaim, but this might be my favorite of his yet. He’s written such a smart, witty and grim screenplay that had me either laughing or tearing up throughout the nearly two hour run time (and sometime had me doing both of those things at the same time). He really uses this fictionalized, isolated Irish village to its fullest extent, capitalizing on the loneliness and existential crisis people would experience in such a remote area.
Collin Farrell plays Pádraic Súilleabháin, a nice but painfully dull Irishman who can become obsessive over things. This is a top-tier performance from Farrell and he really balances the comedy and dramatic aspects of the story flawlessly. It’s a complicated character to play because Farrell has to make a character that everyone says is dull both dull but likable and endearing enough to root for him even when he does things he shouldn’t. He pulls this off so well in one of the best performances of the year and one of the best of his career period.
Brendan Gleeson plays Colm Doherty, Pádraic’s drinking buddy who randomly stops wanting to associate himself with Pádraic for no apparent reason. He’s also great and has to play this very serious character that, just like Farrell’s character, takes things hilariously too far in his actions throughout the movie, which I won’t spoil because the shock of it all is the best part. It’s probably the most emotionally rich performance in the entire film.
This film is a reunion for Farrell and Gleeson since “In Bruges,” also written and directed by Martin McDonagh. In the 13 years since that film was released, the chemistry between these two is better than ever. The duo manage to play off of each other so well in such interesting yet emotional ways. They have incredible banter between each other and the witty dialogue only helps their work together. I really felt the years of friendship between these two and how soul-crushing it was for that to end for each of them. At the same time, I was able to understand both characters’ actions in the film and why they each do the things that they do even when they both go to the extreme.
The supporting cast in this film are just as excellent as the two leads and really help bring the film together. Barry Keoghan (“The Killing of a Sacred Deer” and “Eternals”) delievers probably my favorite performance in the film as Dominic Kearney who is basically the “village idiot.” His performance is charming and lovable and I really fell in love with it. I hope he gets an Oscar nomination out of it. Kerry Condon, from “Better Call Saul,” plays Farrell’s sister who has aspirations to get out of the small town. She is also really great and is really the one sane person in the film amongst all of these crazy men.
The film also really shines on a technical level as well, especially when it comes to its cinematography. Cinematographer Ben Davis, who has done the cinematography for many Marvel films including “Eternals” and “Doctor Strange,” is at his A-game when it comes to depicting the gorgeous backdrop of Ireland. You can really feel how cold it is and Davis really captures the beautiful yet depressing nature of the film as a whole.
Overall, “The Banshees of Inisherin” is truly a must-see film this year. It’s a perfect watch to put on during a cold and rainy day, but also a movie that is even more enjoyable in a theater to laugh along with the audience around you. “The Banshees of Inisherin” comes to select theaters in Arkansas on Nov. 4.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
