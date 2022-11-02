‘The Banshees of Inisherin” is written and directed by Academy Award winner Martin McDonagh (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”) and stars Collin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, two lifelong friends in 1920s Ireland who find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship with alarming consequences for both of them.

Going into this film, I didn’t know much about it other than that it would be a comedy directed by Martin McDonagh and starring Collin Farrell, but pretty quickly, I fell completely in love with it from the first laugh that the film pulled out of my body onward. It’s so easy to jump aboard this journey to this tiny, remote Irish island that probably has more donkeys than people and follow the cracking friendship between our two leads. Colm (played by Gleeson), without any known reason, doesn’t want to be friends with Pádraic (played by Farrell) anymore and Pádraic just won’t accept “no” for an answer and will try anything to get his former best friend back and what unfolds from this is an emotional rollercoaster that is equal parts hilarious and heartbreaking all at the same time.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

