Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders had to wait Sunday before speaking in front of what was left of Wynne High School until the automated bells stopped playing a hymn at what was left of the nearby First United Methodist Church.
Sanders was visiting the “City with a Smile” two days after a tornado tore through town and destroyed the school, the church and many houses, some painted with a circle X indicating they had been checked for survivors.
It looked like a war zone. Trees and debris were everywhere. The astroturf on the football field where the Yellowjackets play was mostly gone. Coming into Wynne the day before to bring a generator to my parents’ house – Wynne is my hometown – I had to explain to a police officer and two National Guardsmen at checkpoints why I was there.
Going to war was an army of utility trucks manned by probably America’s most underrated workers. I arrived in Wynne about noon Saturday not knowing if my parents would have power for two weeks. They had it two hours later.
Sanders was there with her secretary of education, Jacob Oliva, and secretary of human services, Kristi Putnam, along with Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell and local officials.
“I’ve been very clear that our perspective is that people are going to come first and the paperwork will come second,” Sanders said.
Moments earlier, she had toured the campus with the superintendent, Dr. Kenneth Moore. She noted one surviving wall featured a mural of the city that had been there for decades. Another was written with the words “Once a ‘Jacket, always a ‘Jacket.”
The day of the tornado, Moore’s administration wisely closed school at 1:30 p.m. By the time it hit, students and staff were gone and all the buses had made their runs.
As of Sunday, school would be closed for the rest of the week, and Moore was still trying to figure out what would happen with the rest of the school year. Like many others these days, especially after COVID, Wynne is a “one-to-one” school district where every student has a digital device, so remote learning is an option.
But COVID taught us most kids learn better in school, and that’s especially the case with this situation. Moore didn’t know how many students have wi-fi or how many still have working devices. This has been a traumatic experience, and the school will have additional counselors available. He was thinking about reshuffling grades and combining classes in the intermediate school, which was also damaged.
“Our goal is hopefully we can get our babies back and in these classrooms and in these buildings by April 10,” he said.
Wynne was not the only community struck by tornadoes Friday. Little Rock, North Little Rock, Jacksonville and others were also hit. So far the death count in Arkansas is five, four of them in Wynne, which is miraculous given the devastation but no less tragic for those whose loved ones were lost. As I write this, forecasters are saying severe weather could hit Arkansas starting Tuesday evening.
Wynne is personal to me, which is one reason I’m focusing on it. I graduated from that high school and went to Cub Scout meetings in that Methodist Church – which held services in the parking lot Sunday morning. My parents’ former house up the hill, where I spent my teenage years and where my wife and I were married in the living room, was damaged seemingly beyond repair.
This is not the first time an Arkansas community has been struck by a tornado, of course. In fact, it’s not the first time it’s happened to Wynne.
For now, the city is still in the immediate recovery stage. The state of Arkansas has created a website, helparkansas.com, listing state and federal resources as well as some of the places where an individual can donate or volunteer. A fund to support the school district has been set up at www.wynneschools.org.
Soon it will be time to rebuild, as Arkansas communities always do. It will take time, but eventually there will be a new school, a new church, and new houses. Trees will grow where ones have been blown down.
Some things won’t change. It will still be the City with a Smile. I hope they keep the bells.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.