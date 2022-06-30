If I were to ask you what is the central question of life, what would be your answer? In most cases this question is subconscious and is not expressed verbally or in writing. The way I see it, the central question of life is “What’s In it for Me?”
It is just human nature to always want to know what an idea, product or service will do for me when we are asked to make an investment of time or money in that product or service. Another way to say it is “What will it cost me?” The thing that is so ironic about this frequently asked question is that when we learn to give or do for others first, the return will be far greater than we ever dreamed possible. In the long run, the people who are selfish never win.
There is a tremendous example of this in the Bible that will make it abundantly clear that what I am saying is true. It really comes back to the principle of Cause and Effect. The more we give to others, the more we get back.
If you will go to your Bible and find the book of I Kings 3:7-14, King Solomon says, “Lord my God, you have now made your servant King in my father David’s place. Yet, I am just a youth with no experience in leadership. Your servant is among your people that you have chosen, a people too numerous to be numbered or counted. So, give your servant an obedient heart to judge your people, and to discern between good and evil. For who is able, to judge this great people of yours?”
Now, it pleased the Lord that Solomon had requested this. So, God said to him. “Because you have requested this and did not ask for long life or riches for yourself, or the death of your enemies, but you asked for discernment for yourself to understand justice, I will therefore do what you have asked. I will give you a wise and understanding heart, so that there has never been anyone like you before and never will be again. In addition, I will give you what you did not ask for, both riches and honor, so that no man in any kingdom will be your equal during your entire life. If you walk in My ways and keep my statutes and commandments just as your father David did, I will give you a long life.”
Now, these events took place when Solomon was a very young man, and if you know anything about the Bible, you know that God always keeps His promises. Solomon became the wisest man who ever lived, and he wrote the Book of Proverbs, the books of Ecclesiastes and the Song of Solomon. If you will read the book of Proverbs – all 31 chapters – you will have more wisdom and good solid principles to live a successful life than you can imagine.
Now there are countless men and women who have written books and stories about the Bible, and most are very good, but it is still their interpretation of what the Bible is saying. It makes more sense to me to just read it for myself, ask the Holy Spirit to be my teacher, and learn and grow as the days, months and years go by. I can promise you, if you don’t already know, it is so exciting to read and study the Bible, the all-time best seller.
Jim Davidson is an author, public speaker, syndicated columnist and Founder of the Bookcase for Every Child project. Since its inception in the Log Cabin Democrat in 1995, Jim’s column has been self-syndicated to over 375 newspapers in 35 states.
