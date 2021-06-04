For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so them also which sleep in Jesus will God bring with him.15 For this we say unto you by the word of the Lord, that we which are alive and remain unto the coming of the Lord shall not prevent them which are asleep.16 For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first:17 Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.18 Wherefore comfort one another with these words.
– 1 Thessalonians 4:14-18
Brothers and Sisters, the day is coming when the church will exit this earth. What a day that will be for the Christian. When I say the church, I am not talking about the physical building we come together in to worship each Sunday. When I say He is coming back for the church, I am talking about the children of God. I am talking about those who put their trust in Him; those who believe Jesus is the Son of the living God; those who obey and trust in Him as their Lord and Savior; those who believe He died and rose from the grave after three days. Now, will you be ready to go back with Jesus when He returns for His church (His people). Guess what, when Jesus takes His children home with Him the Holy Spirt will depart with Him as well. If you think this world is in a state of disorder and chaos just wait until the Holy Spirt and is no longer here. Brothers and Sisters make reservations to go back with Jesus when He returns. Do it today because we do not know the day or the hour when the Son of Man will return to gather His people and take them back home with Him. Jesus could return any day now, so get right with Jesus while the blood is running warm in your veins. Just think about the fact that you could die before the return of Jesus like many have already done. If they died while trusting in Jesus and following Him allowing, Him to be their Lord and Savior, Heaven will be their Eternal Home. There are some who never trusted Jesus as their Lord and Savior. They did their own thing apart from Jesus; their eternal home is Hell. Put your trust in Jesus, after all Jesus is the way, the truth, and the life. Do not put your trust in Marcus or anyone else, we can not get you access into Heaven. Jesus, the loving Son of God is the only access to Heaven. One day the sky will crack and the Lord Himself will come down from Heaven with a loud command with the voice of an Archangel and with the trumpet of God (1 Thessalonians 4:16). Brothers and Sisters prepare yourself for that day. Listen, you want to be ready when that event takes place. I am serving as a witness for Jesus. I am not ashamed of the gospel of Jesus. He is my Lord and Savior and I Love Him. I want the world to know through my writing that I am writing about a loving and faithful God. It is because of Jesus that we have victory. All power belongs to God!!!
So It Is, It Is So!!!!
