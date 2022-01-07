Hello everyone, I hope each of you had a blessed Christmas. If you didn’t, just remember it is all about Jesus. It is time to make Jesus your personal savior. If one day you do, you will be glad you did. Do not be one of those who wait too late to give your life to him.
I say that because we do not know when Jesus will return, nor do we know when we will die. One thing we do know, those two things will take place. I am not trying to make anyone afraid; I am just trying to let everyone know, one day those things will take place.
It is up to you to prepare yourself for death and the coming of the lord; just know the clock is running and it will not stop for anyone. I admonish you to stop living your life on your terms and live it the way Jesus has asked us to. Understand, we all are here today, however; tomorrow is not promised to any of us.
Now we have just entered the year of 2022. Because of the pandemic, I know 2020 and 2021 were years of chaos for many of us. Many of us unexpectedly lost loved ones and friends. I understand the pain has been great. Although I had COVID, I thank God for bringing me through it. And just like myself, I don’t want any of us to stay stuck in a place of grief and sorrow.
I tell you God has been good to me throughout all the years and I refused to bring my dead, bad past into 2022. I refused to take sinful ways into it as well. Micah 7:19 tells us, God will cast our sins into the sea of forgetfulness. Once he has forgiven us He will remember our sins no more.
That is why I am leaving my past behind me. Jesus, said he would open new doors for me in 2022, but not only me, but for you as well. All we have to do is walk through them. I ask you, please make Jesus your Lord and Savior now.
Remember the clock is running. Stop worrying about what other people will say about you and get to know Jesus for yourself. God is waiting for you to make up your mind about him. He loves us and wants us in heaven with him. The only way for you to get to heaven is to follow Jesus. He is the only way to heaven, there is no other way.
If you have made up your mind not to make Jesus your lord and savior and go to heaven through him; that means, you have made up your mind to follow the devil and spend eternity with him in hell. You can only follow one or the other. It is your choice, but as for me and my household, we are following Jesus. My prayer is for Jesus to help me and you to make Godly wise choices in 2022, to stand up for righteousness and to follow him totally and completely.
So it is, it is so.
