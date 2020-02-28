Brothers, we do not want you to be ignorant about those who fall asleep, or to grieve like the rest of men, who have no hope. We believe that Jesus died and rose again and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him. According to the Lord’s own word, we tell you that we who are still alive,who are left till the coming of the Lord, will certainly not precede those who have fallen asleep. For the Lord Himself will come down from Heaven, with a loud command, with the voice of the archangel and with the trumpet call of God, and the dead in Christ will rise first. After that, we who are still alive and are left will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And so we will be with the Lord forever. Therefore encourage each other with these words. (1 Thessalonians 4:13-18)
The meaning of “The Rapture” is the transporting of believers to Heaven at the second coming of Christ. The coming of the Lord and the Rapture are two of the non-talked about subjects of this day and time. Even though “Rapture” is found nowhere in the Bible, it means the same as the “coming of the Lord” in so many ways. I remember when I was a kid growing up around older people like my Grandma Chandler, I don’t know why but I would hear them talking about the “coming of the Lord”. I didn’t understand who they were talking about and why they were talking about the “coming of the Lord” so much back then. No, I didn’t understand it. I was always a quiet young boy, I would always listen to people talk but I never would ask questions. But I always took in what Grandma Chandler was talking about. Now I understand what and who she was talking about and why she was talking to me that way. She was planting seeds of the coming of the Lord in me. She planted them and God gave the increase. People must understand it’s not about me and Grandma Chandler, it’s all about Jesus! She was just a vessel planting seeds into a vessel and now He is using me to talk about the coming of the Lord. Amen... The most important question is, will you be ready to go back with Jesus when He comes back for His children and take them home with Him? Or will you be left behind, living in the same old sins that caused you to be left behind? Listen, Jesus loves you and He wants you to go back with Him. I know some of you are going to reject His love and continue living in sin. Question: Is the sin you are living in worth going to hell over? I don’t know what you are doing but God knows all things. I don’t want to know what you are doing because I am trying to go back with Jesus myself! I’m not telling you how you should live but remember, Jesus IS coming back one day! Will you be ready to go back with Him or not? Always remember, I’m not here trying to please man. I’m here to please God. Get to know Jesus for yourself. Don’t let your flesh and other peoples flesh pull you away from going back with Jesus when He comes back. Some people are going to hell and they know it. They are not trying to do anything to prevent themselves from going to that place and they will try to pull everyone they can to join them. So I ask you, please don’t let anyone stop you from going back with Jesus when He comes. I love you guys, above all God loves you. SO IT IS, IT IS SO. Amen...
