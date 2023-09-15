During a storm that caused tree damage all over Russellville a few weeks back, we lost our trampoline. If you’ve been following this column for a long time, you might even remember me writing about it.
We thought we were lucky it was just a trampoline. So many others lost trees or had them fall on their homes. A few houses around town even had shingles blown off their roof.
Then, a day or two later, we noticed the massive white maple in our front yard had a vertical crack down the center, almost as if someone had gone after it with a chainsaw but hadn’t finished the job.
We had a guy come look at it, and he let us know it needed to come all the way down. The next storm would likely finish the job, and it was big enough to fall across our cars or onto our roof.
This maple might have been our favorite tree. Every fall it turned vibrant red. Shimmered in the autumn sun. Welcomed us home. We hung birdhouses from its branches and took photos of cardinals and sparrows that gathered there when it snowed.
This tree meant a lot to us.
And now it was slowly dying in our front yard.
My wife thought maybe we could get one more autumn out of it. Maybe we could let it stand long enough to change. So we could enjoy those colors one last time. But as summer wore on, the crack down the center began to grow, and it became clear we were tempting fate.
And in the morning, some men came out and cut it down to a stump.
I drank my coffee listening to their chainsaws. Thinking to myself. Why are you so sad? It’s just a tree.
“It’s a living thing,” I told my wife.
But that wasn’t exactly it.
It was something else. This slow, creeping realization that I, for as much as I had enjoyed the tree, had taken for granted that it would always be there. How many mornings did I pull into my driveway without bothering to look into its bows?
This was a tree that, when turned orange and red, demanded your attention.
But even then, there were plenty of days I simply did not bother to notice, thinking all along it would always be there when needed.
And the fact is this ... we are all that tree. Walking around with a crack straight through the center. A ticking clock. Growing ever forward toward our own mortality. We are not promised tomorrow.
How many beautiful moments do we miss, our noses too firmly on the grindstone to notice?
How many arguments would we drop knowing how little they truly matter?
I suspect, if you are like me, the answer is almost all of them.
Travis Simpson is the editor of The Courier newspaper in Russellville. His debut novel Strong Like You is set for release in Spring of 2024. He can be reached at tsimpson @couriernews.com.
