Hello everyone, God is good. Jesus is lord and the Holy Spirit is our comforter. Jesus thought we were worth saving so he endured the cross for us then he died just for us. I’m not ashamed to tell everyone that Jesus died for me.
Thank you, Jesus. I’m not ashamed to let the world know that you are my lord and savior. The death of Jesus is priceless nothing and no one can ever compare to his death. Jesus died to save you and me from our sins. He died to make a way for us to get to heaven, but we must follow and obey him. Jesus died for the healing of our bodies. He died that we may prosper in our everyday lives here on earth. Brothers and sisters, if you do not know him for yourself, I beg you to get to know him. If you plan on going to heaven, he is the only way to get there.
He already paid the price by dying on the cross. Yes, brothers and sisters all we must do is get in line with his way of living. We need to know Jesus because our life is nothing without him. One day we all will stand before him; every knee will bow, and every tongue will confess that Jesus is lord to the glory of God.
It is not if you bow but when you bow. Believe it or not, we will all bow, those that are saved and those that are not saved. Now those that are not saved are going to try to resist bowing to Jesus. However, as the scripture states, “Every knee shall bow and every tongue shall confess.”
Remember, Jesus is both lord and king and he is the one who has the final say for each of our lives. Therefore, he will judge all men and women according to their deeds. It doesn’t matter how hard they resist they will bow to the king of kings and the lord of lords. God knows those who appreciate and are grateful for what he did at Calvary. He knows those that are not appreciative, those who think they know more than he does and care nothing about him.
Sometimes I think about where I would be and what I would be doing if it wasn’t for Jesus and his death. He not only died, but he also got out of the grave in three days with all power in his hand and is sitting at the right hand of his father, which is our heavenly father interceding on our behalf. Like I said the death of Jesus Christ is priceless no one could have died for us but him. God sent us help from heaven so let’s thank him for what he did at Calvary. I am not trying to put words in your mouth but if you love him say, I love you Jesus.
So it is, it is so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.