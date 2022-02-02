Conway, AR (72032)

Today

Icy conditions with periods of freezing rain. Significant icing likely. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Icy conditions with periods of freezing rain. Significant icing likely. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%.