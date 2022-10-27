The devil is always trying to trap us. In my opinion, a trap is any mechanism the devil uses to trick, entice, maneuver or ensnare us into a life of regret. His primary goal is to prevent us from reaching our God given potential, while simultaneously trying to block our blessings. Today, I want to share three things you can do to defend against his traps.
The first thing you can do to defend against the devil’s traps is avoid them. Always remember, you never have to conquer what you have learned to avoid. In other words, the absolute best way to prevent being trapped by the devil is to avoid his traps all together. Jesus encouraged His disciples to pray in this manner in Matthew 6:13, “And lead us not into temptation …” I have learned over the years that the best option is to simply avoid problematic people, places, and things altogether.
The second thing you can do to defend against the devil’s traps is to acquire as much knowledge as you can. There is an old saying, “What you don’t know can’t hurt you.” This is absolutely a false statement. In fact, what you don’t know can be extremely harmful or even catastrophic. Therefore, the Bible warns us in Hosea 4:6, “My people are destroyed from lack of knowledge.” Ignorance is not bliss. Do everything you can to be a well-informed individual.
The third thing you can do to defend against the devil’s traps is to tap into spiritual strength. I like the way the Apostle Paul puts it in Ephesians 6:10, “Finally, be strong in the Lord and in His mighty power.” Always remember, spiritual strength combined with knowledge is an unstoppable combination. Knowledge knows what to do, while spiritual strength empowers you to do what you know. Therefore, it is imperative to do something every day to recharge your spiritual battery.
Yes, the devil is always trying to trap us within a life of regret. However, our best defense against his traps and tactics is to avoid them, acquire as much knowledge as we can, and to tap into spiritual strength. I leave you today with the following scripture found in 2 Corinthians 2:11, “In order that Satan might not outwit us. For we are not unaware of his schemes.”
